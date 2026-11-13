The Last of Us Season 3 Confirmed for 2027 as Final Season Takes Shape

HBO has confirmed The Last of Us Season 3 will premiere in 2027, while the final season remains in production and Gabriel Luna has shared a first look.

HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us Season 3 will premiere in 2027, although the network has not set an official launch date for the final season. The series is inspired by the hit Naughty Dog video game of the same name. HBO has released dozens of successful new shows this year, yet fans remain focused on the third and final season of this drama.

Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy Miller, recently shared a new look at Season 3 on his personal Instagram account. The season is still in production, and few details have been released to the public at this time.

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The Last of Us Season 3 Premiere Timeline

The Last of Us Season 3 is confirmed to premiere in 2027, but HBO has not announced a specific day or month. Until the network releases a schedule, 2027 remains the only confirmed premiere window.

The first season premiered at the start of 2023 and adapted the entirety of the first game, a approach that most fans agree was handled masterfully. Season 2 took a different route by adapting only Ellie's point of view from The Last of Us Part II, the Game of the Year-winning installment.

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Because The Last of Us Part II is almost twice as long as the first game, it was widely expected that the second game would be split across two seasons. That expectation shaped how the show's storyline has been divided so far, and it sets the stage for the final chapter.

Gabriel Luna Shares Season 3 First Look

Gabriel Luna shared a new look at Season 3 on his personal Instagram account, offering fans a visual glimpse of a season that is still being filmed. Luna plays Tommy Miller, the brother of Joel Miller, and his character is central to the show's next chapter.

In the third and final season, Tommy Miller is expected to hunt Abby and other members of her friend group, including Manny. These expectations are based on the show's established storyline rather than on a full plot announcement from HBO.

Awards Outlook and Cast Recognition

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have each been nominated twice for their performances as Joel and Ellie in the series. Their recognition has helped keep the show in the awards conversation across multiple seasons.

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All signs point to Kaitlyn Dever receiving a nomination for her performance as Abby in the final season. For viewers, that potential recognition underlines how much the final season depends on the character arcs built across the earlier episodes.