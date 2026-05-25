A fine art print from Cook & Becker and Naughty Dog that features original concept art of Joel and Ellie riding their horses under a stunning sunset and powerlines stretching across the skyline, available for a limited time.

NAughty Dog’s long-awaited The Last of Us Part 3 has no concrete update due to past statements from Neil Druckmann that he has more story to tell without specifics.

Meanwhile, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the focus for the developer, and fans will have to wait due to the limited release. The Last of Us: Powerlines, an officially licensed fine art print, is scheduled to be released in 2026 and has already sold out with its original run in 2019. This fine art print features original concept art of Joel and Ellie riding their horses under a stunning sunset and powerlines stretching across the skyline.

It is a certified artwork created by renowned artist Robby Johnson and consists of 150 units that are hand-numbered, embossed, and include a verified certificate of authenticity. The price for this limited-edition artwork is $145.00 USD, and it is available to purchase in unframed 10 x 24 inch versions only





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Last Of Us Neil Druckmann Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Naughty Dog Cook & Becker Robby Johnson The Last Of Us: Powerlines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Boys Officially Crowns A New 'Most Powerful Supe' In Its Final EpisodeHomelander is no longer The Boys' strongest supe.

Read more »

Paramount+’s Yellowstone Spinoff Is Officially A Hit & More Shows To Binge This WeekendDon't miss these three Paramount+ hit shows this weekend.

Read more »

Jason Voorhees Officially Returns In Chilling New TrailerThe Friday the 13th killer is back.

Read more »

One of the Best Fantasy Movies of the Last Decade Is Officially Headed to Free StreamingOne of the best fantasy movies of the past decade is finally available on free streaming after sadly flopping at the box office.

Read more »