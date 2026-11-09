The Last of Us Part II Remastered Adds Uncharted Outfits in New Update

The Last of Us Part II Remastered receives a surprise update with Chronological mode and free Uncharted-themed outfits for Joel and Tommy, bridging Naughty Dog franchises.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered now features exclusive outfits inspired by the Uncharted franchise, offering players a nostalgic crossover experience. This free content update arrives on PlayStation 5 and PC, rewarding dedicated fans with visual tributes to two of Naughty Dog's most iconic series.

New Outfits Unlockable via Chronological Mode

Completing Chronological mode in The Last of Us Part II Remastered unlocks new cosmetic skins for Joel and his brother Tommy. Joel can now wear Nathan Drake's famous Henley shirt paired with beige slacks. Tommy appears in an outfit identical to that worn by Sammy Drake, Nathan's older sibling in the Uncharted games.

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These visual rewards serve as a clever nod to the connection between the two fictional universes created by Naughty Dog. The skins are entirely free to obtain, requiring only that players engage with the game's story in a specific order. This incentive encourages players to revisit the remastered title on PlayStation 5 after the recent patch v2.10.

Chronological Mode Explains Non-Linear Narrative

The Chronological mode does not introduce new gameplay mechanics or increase the difficulty level for seasoned players. Instead, it rearranges the story's events into a linear timeline, removing the original game's non-linear structure. Players who have already completed the standard mode will find this version easier to follow narratively.

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This structural change provides clarity for those who preferred the events of The Last of Us Part II to unfold in chronological order. The detailed rendering of the new outfits remains impressive, with the beige slacks and scruffy Henley offering a sharp contrast to Joel's usual post-apocalyptic attire. The visual fidelity of these skins highlights the enhanced capabilities of the remastered version.

Fan Reactions and Future Naughty Dog Projects

Community response to the crossover content has been positive, with fans expressing delight at the reference to Uncharted on social media. Many gamers indicated that the skins alone justify downloading the remastered version to experience Chronological mode. This engagement comes as speculation continues regarding the release date for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is currently in full development at Naughty Dog and is expected to arrive in 2027. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part III remains in early conceptual stages, far from production readiness. The Uncharted 5 project also appears distant, with no concrete timeline announced for its development.

Remastered Title Enhances Visuals and Replay Value

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is available for purchase on PlayStation 5 and PC, featuring enhanced visuals over the base game. The inclusion of new modes and unlockable skins appeals to those seeking a second playthrough with fresh incentives. This update provides substantial content for fans waiting for the next major Naughty Dog releases.

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While waiting for future titles, players can explore the detailed narrative through the lens of Chronological mode. The remaster ensures that the experience remains relevant and engaging well into the next gaming cycle. This strategic content addition bridges the gap until the launch of upcoming projects in the Naughty Dog library.