Stephen Butchard and Martha Hillier discuss the creation of The Last Kingdom. Cast member Alexander Dreymon shares insights on his journey as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in this final season analysis.

The television series The Last Kingdom has officially concluded its run, marking the end of a significant chapter in historical drama. Stephen Butchard served as the showrunner and head writer for the first three seasons, while Martha Hillier took over those critical roles for Seasons 4 and 5. Throughout this transition, Butchard remained as the series creator and an executive producer.

The Last Kingdom Creative Leadership Transition

Stephen Butchard created and wrote the series, adapting it from Bernard Cornwell's novels The Saxon Stories. The massive cast of The Last Kingdom includes Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth, Emily Cox, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Ian Hart, and Timothy Innes. The series first premiered in October 2015 on BBC America with its first season, which became a major hit. Netflix later joined as a co-producer from Season 3 onward, and the series began airing on the streaming platform.

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Award-Winning Ratings and Critical Acclaim

The show achieved remarkable success in both critical and audience evaluations. The series holds a score of 91 percent on the Tomatometer based on reviews from critics. On the Popcornmeter, it has received a score of 95 percent based on audience reviews. These high scores reflect the strong reception of the adaptation and the performances delivered by the ensemble cast.

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Alexander Dreymon Reflects on Playing Uhtred of Bebbanburg

After the series' end was announced, Dreymon, who played Uhtred of Bebbanburg, shared a statement expressing his love for the show. He stated that he loved working on the series and described playing Uhtred as a wonderful journey. Dreymon said he was grateful to also take over as director on Season 5, which has made him fully appreciate the talented cast and crew. He also expressed excitement about sharing Season 5 with fans.

Recent Releases and Future Story Conclusions

The series' last season was released on Netflix on March 9, 2022. A movie that concludes the story of the series, titled The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, was then released on Netflix in 2023. This cinematic conclusion ensures that the narrative arcs for Uhtred and his contemporaries are fully resolved for viewers. The release of the film provided a definitive end to the saga adapted from the beloved book series.