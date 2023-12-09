The Last Kingdom exits Netflix in the US on December 9 2023. Viewers must binge the final episodes now. UK audiences retain access until 2028 due to licensing.

The historical drama The Last Kingdom is scheduled to leave the Netflix streaming platform in the United States on December 9. This removal affects all 46 episodes of the five-season series and the accompanying wrap-up movie. Fans who wish to watch the acclaimed show must complete their viewing before this specific deadline to avoid losing access entirely.

Netflix Departure and Licensing Reasons

The impending removal of the series has surprised many viewers who assumed that Netflix would retain the content permanently. This assumption was likely based on Netflix serving as a co-producer of the show. However, the original broadcaster was BBC America before Netflix joined the production process. Complex licensing agreements between these entities now require the show to be removed from the US library. The rules governing these media rights are strict and do not allow for indefinite retention by the streaming service.

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Historical Inspiration and Story Details

The narrative bases several key aspects of its plot on real historical locations and events. The massive defensive structure known as The Wall serves as a direct representation of Hadrian's Wall located in northern England. The intense battle sequences between the Saxon Starks and the Danish Lannisters draw heavy inspiration from the War of the Roses. This historical conflict occurred between the houses of Lancaster and York. The story focuses on the bloody struggle to reunite England during the ninth and tenth centuries. This approach mirrors the power struggles that actually took place in England during that era.

Central Character and Performance

Uhtred of Bebbanburg serves as the central and conflicted character of this saga. He is played by actor Alexander Dreymon. Uhtred was raised by the Dane Saxon Uhtred and fights to reclaim his ancestral home. His journey involves struggling to determine which side he should truly support in the ongoing conflicts. Across five seasons, his path brings him into numerous intense battles. These events put his loyalties to the test and drive the show toward its conclusion. The character arc provides a compelling narrative thread throughout the entire series.

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Comparison to Other Historical Dramas

The production of The Last Kingdom benefited from having all source material available during filming. A sequel feature-length movie was announced before the series ended in 2022. This contrasts with other long-running historical dramas like those produced by HBO. Those productions had to go beyond the original books to complete the tale. The availability of every book allowed The Last Kingdom to lay out its conclusion in advance. This preparation helped ensure a more satisfying ending for the audience. The show maintains a massive 95% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Regional Differences in Availability

While US audiences face a December 9 deadline, viewers in other regions have more time. The series is set to remain available on the streaming service in the United Kingdom until 2028. Viewers in Europe and other territories will also retain access for a significantly longer period. This difference highlights the regional nature of media licensing agreements. US subscribers must act quickly to binge the content before the window closes.