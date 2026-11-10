The Last Kingdom Leaves Netflix US On December 9

The historical drama The Last Kingdom departs Netflix in the US on December 9. Viewers can still watch the 2023 movie spinoff until 2033.

Netflix will remove the five-season historical drama The Last Kingdom from its United States library on December 9. The departure ends the availability of the complete series, which was based on Bernard Cornwell's novel series The Saxon Stories. This exit leaves a gap for viewers seeking gritty historical action similar to Game of Thrones.

Production History And Licensing Shifts

Although many viewers assume The Last Kingdom is a Netflix Original, the production history reveals a complex collaboration between Netflix and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Season 1 was produced entirely by the BBC, adapting three of Cornwell's novels including The Last Kingdom and The Pale Horseman. Season 2 became a co-production between the BBC and Netflix, covering The Lords of the North and Sword Son. Netflix took over exclusive rights for seasons 3 through 5, along with the 2023 spinoff movie Seven Kings Must Die.

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Uhtred Of Bebbanburg Story Arc Ends

The series follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a conflicted warrior kidnapped by Danes as a child. As the Great Heathen Army arrived in England, Uhtred rose to prominence during the battle to gain control of the nation. The narrative featured brutal combat and political double-crossing that made the show comparable to HBO's fantasy hit. The five seasons adapted seven additional books from Cornwell's long-running series after Netflix assumed production control.

Alternatives For Historical Drama Fans

Viewers seeking a replacement for The Last Kingdom may turn to other historical epics. Prime Video's upcoming series Bloodaxe comes from the same production team and is already renewed for a second season ahead of its 2027 debut. The Rings of Power serves as an option for fans of epic fantasy, though it lacks the grounded realism of The Last Kingdom. Other suitable alternatives include Vikings and the dark fantasy The Witcher.

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Movie Spinoff Remains Available Until 2033

While the television series is leaving, Netflix will retain the license for the 2023 movie spinoff Seven Kings Must Die until at least 2033. This ensures that the conclusion of Uhtred's story remains accessible to US audiences for another decade. The movie was fully financed by Netflix, mirroring the financial structure used for the final television seasons.

Industry Impact Of Licensing Changes

The removal of The Last Kingdom highlights the shifting landscape of streaming rights and co-production models. Shows like Peaky Blinders have faced similar branding confusion, where BBC productions are often marketed as Netflix originals despite initial independent production. This transition affects how audiences track the availability of complete series on streaming platforms.