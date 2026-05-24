The Last Jedi: Modest Box Office Success, But Profitability in Sight

The 'Star Wars' sequel, 'The Last Jedi', has outperformed expectations, with ticket sales predominantly made up of high-demand showings on the biggest screens. The film has received mixed-to-positive reviews, with A- CinemaScore, and it could benefit from positive word of mouth and the spread of word-of-mouth positivity to encourage audience screenings.

The first new Star Wars film in seven years, ' The Last Jedi ', has surprised with its modest success, receiving mixed-to-positive reviews and earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 62%.

Despite initial concerns about its box office prospects, it is currently projected to earn between $96-97 million domestically, and it could potentially cross the $100 million mark if it performs well on Sunday. The worldwide debut is predicted to reach approximately $167 million. This is a boost compared to the tracking at the beginning of the weekend, indicating a positive reception





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