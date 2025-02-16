The Last House On The Left: A Bloody Reimagining of Revenge

Wes Craven's 1972 classic and the 2009 remake explore the brutal consequences of a horrific crime committed against two teenage girls. The films delve into the depths of human depravity and the lengths to which parents will go to seek revenge.

Wes Craven's 1972 directorial debut, The Last House On The Left, is like a strong cup of coffee in the morning. The plot centers on a group of sadistic criminals who kidnap and assault two teenage girls and then leave them to die in the woods. They soon meet their reckoning, though, when they seek refuge with the parents of one of the girls, who eventually discover what they did to their daughter.

The film is a reimagining of Ingmar Bergman's 1960 film, The Virgin Spring, but with a horror twist, that heightens the stakes of the rape-revenge story. Horror fans have raved about Craven's film for its unsettling violence in the first half, to its exhilarating revenge-filled finale. However, the 2009 remake of The Last House On The Left upped the antics in its blood and gore. It follows the same outline as the original, but with a modern retelling and darker setting that keeps the audience anxious, yet thrilled to see the parents take out these degenerates. The original is a classic in the exploitative horror film genre, making it tough to rewatch, but it is one that still retains its power for what the story brings out of the parents. But in this version, director Dennis Iliadis, and writers Adam Alleca and Carl Ellsworth give a throwaway character trait more meaning. What Is 'The Last House On The Left' About? In the film, a teenage competitive swimmer, Mari, played by Sara Paxton, heads out with her parents, Emma (Monica Potter) and John Collington (Tony Goldwyn), to their lake house. Shortly after, she goes to meet her friend Paige (Martha MacIsaac) to go to a concert but then meets a teenage boy, Justin (Spencer Treat Clark), who invites them to his motel room to smoke some marijuana. Mari is instantly hesitant to join him and cautions Paige not to trust him, but they go with him anyway. It is there that they meet their fate when they are joined by Justin's family: his father, Krug (Garret Dillahunt), his uncle Francis (Aaron Paul), and Krug's girlfriend, Sadie (Riki Lindhome). Related The 10 Best Horror Remakes of the 2010s, Ranked They all float down here. Posts 3 Krug is immediately upset that Justin has involved other people, as their photos are on the front page of the newspaper for their delinquent acts, and he decides then to kidnap the girls. It is during their drive that Mari and Paige attempt to escape, resulting in their car crashing into the woods near Mari's house. The crash gives the girls a chance to run through the woods but are then overpowered by Francis and Krug, who beat them and kill Paige. Krug then has Justin watch him pin Mari down as he ruthlessly assaults her. She manages to muster enough strength to run away from the group to swim into the lake. Krug catches up to her and shoots her in the back, leaving her body floating, leaving her for dead. Mari's Dad Being A Doctor Elevates The Remake of 'The Last House Of The Left' Close A rape-revenge movie can be quite difficult to watch, but one must always pull through to see how these degenerates meet their inevitable deaths. And it's gruesome. This version is much more cohesive in its plot and shot value as it goes into the extremities of Mari's parents brutally killing them. These sequences are satisfying, especially after we see John aiding Mari on the kitchen counter after they find her collapsed on their front porch. Emma discovers Mari's necklace on the kitchen counter, and John realizes that she has been sexually assaulted as he examines her. There's a chilling moment there when the two conclude that it was Krug, Francis, and Sadie. The same group they just let into their house during the storm. They look up at the ceiling, knowing they are about to make them pay. This is where John uses his expertise as a doctor to give Krug, Francis, and Sadie the ultimate pain they deserve. The scene when they kill Francis is quite startling, as Emma and John both force his hand down the garbage disposal. He screams in agony as they beat him with a hammer and stick his face down that same garbage disposal. The killings in the original The Last House On The Left were bloody and brutal. Mari's dad took Krug out with a chainsaw, leaving the parents in blood and devastated at the chaos of the whole ordeal. The remake adds a small detail that honestly makes it better: John is a doctor. He saves Mari's life by taking her in from the storm, giving her fluids to hydrate her, and treating her bullet wound. His skills come in handy as they kill Francis and strategically shoot Sadie in the right eye. But where his expertise shines the most is at the end credits scene. John has paralyzed Krug from the neck down and takes on a bedside manner, promising the villain that he is going to be fine. That is until Krug realizes that his head is placed inside a microwave that has been jury-rigged to operate when the door is open. John turns it on and walks away as his head explode





