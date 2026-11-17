Rock and roll has always been about resilience, endurance, and defiance, qualities the five members of Splayit demonstrated throughout the summer. After

Rock and roll has always been about resilience, endurance, and defiance, qualities the five members of Splayit demonstrated throughout the summer. After navigating Mnet’s global band-making survival program Steal Heart Club, the Korean musicians are now making their mark. amNewYork caught up with YOON CHAN, EUN BIN, KYUNG UK, AYDN, and EUN CHAN following their official debut this summer with their first album, SPLAY : CHAPTER 01.

First introduced to audiences as Mnet’s “School Band,” the group quickly captured attention with its musicianship and electrifying chemistry.

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“We want to keep showing new sides of Splayit as a band,” the members explained. “From bright, refreshing songs to powerful band sounds and more emotional music, we want to bring our own style to all of it. “We’d love to show something different with each song while still making people think, ‘This is Splayit. ’ Our biggest goal is for people to feel they can always count on us for good music.

” Those who missed the show may have discovered Splayit through the members’ social media covers, including EUN CHAN playing the bass to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” KYUNG UK running his fingers across the electric piano for Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” EUN BIN drumming along to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” or AYDN showcasing his electric guitar skills with music from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. While their individual talents brought them through the survival program, their debut is where the five musicians begin to define their identity and the impact they hope to make.

Hence the group’s name, which combines “Splay,” meaning to spread out, with “Play it,” Splayit is said to represent the members’ desire to express their individual personalities and passions through music while creating something uniquely their own.

“We want Splayit to be a band that sings about youth for years to come,” the group told amNewYork. “When people listen to our music, we hope they can think of their own youth and connect with all the excitement, worries, joy, and pain that come with it. We want to tell those stories through our own music and grow into a band people remember as part of their youth.

” The five musicians’ paths converged on Steal Heart Club, where they were initially introduced to audiences as competitors. But somewhere along the way, they discovered that their greatest strength was what they could accomplish together.

“We first felt that way when we came together as the School Band in Round 1,” Splayit recalled. “We weren’t perfect and still had a lot to work on, but we really enjoyed playing together and finding our rhythm as a band. After that, we wanted to keep making music together even more.

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” EUN BIN reflected on the survival program, stating that while it demanded hard work and perseverance, it also taught the group to navigate uncertainty, accept criticism, and rely on one another. He added that he learned there is a difference between possessing talent and knowing how to showcase it.

“The biggest thing I learned was that being good at something and showing what you can do are two different things,” he explained. “As a trainee, I focused on finding my weaknesses and improving through practice. On the show, I also had to figure out how to show what I could do in a short amount of time. ” On one difficult day, he said his bandmates helped him get through it by reassuring him, “Just be yourself.

” “It was a simple comment, but it meant so much to me then,” he said.

“After that, I decided to be someone my bandmates could lean on when things got tough, without putting more pressure on them. ” Splayit is already making waves with the music video for their track “Last Bus,” which has surpassed 1.5 million views. It’s a song New York City commuters can relate to: the late-night journey home, when the day’s noise finally settles, and there’s room to process everything that happened.

It’s a moment to reflect on the decisions made, the sacrifices endured, and the dreams still ahead.

“’Last Bus’ reminds me of when I first started learning music and was trying to figure out my future,” he said. “I was taking lessons that finished late at night, and I’d often take the bus home. On those rides home, I spent a lot of time wondering what I should do next. ” EUN BIN thinks it’s about connecting with the urgency of pursuing a dream while everything around him seemed to move at once.

“To me, ‘Last Bus’ felt like one last chance to chase my dream,” he said. “Everything moved so fast, from the show to our debut, and those memories come back whenever I play this song. ”His decision to pursue music was not easy. His parents initially opposed the idea, and stepping away from academics to pursue an uncertain career was frightening.

Ultimately, however, his love for music, and the person he became through creating it, outweighed those fears.

“Whenever I listen to this song, I think of everything it took to reach my dream and the people who stayed by my side through the hard times,” he said. “I don’t think it’s just about literally catching the last bus,” he explained. “It’s about wanting to hold on to a moment or a person before they slip away. ” He remembers traveling home with his bandmates after long days of practice.

Although exhausted, the members still found themselves laughing together, turning an ordinary late-night trip into a treasured memory. YOON CHAN described the song as an opportunity to look back on everything that brought the five musicians together.

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“Sometimes feelings you barely notice during the day become clearer on the way home,” he said. “When I hear this song, I think of everything the guys and I have shared, from the beginning until now. ” Despite coming from different backgrounds, the members say they have found a sense of belonging through their journey on Steal Hearts Club.

“One day, this moment will be a memory, too,” YOON CHAN reflected. “When we listen to ‘Last Bus’ then, I hope it brings back memories of the five of us together as we are now. ” When amNewYork asked what first drew them to music, each Splayit member described a natural pull toward it. Despite the uncertainty of pursuing careers in the entertainment industry, music became the path they wanted to follow.

AYDN initially picked up the guitar simply because he enjoyed playing. Around ninth grade, as his friends began figuring out their own career paths, he still wasn’t sure what he wanted to pursue. But the more he played, the more certain he became that music was what he wanted to do.

“Now that I’m part of Splayit, my dream has grown from making music on my own to creating it together as a band of five,” he said. EUN BIN said it was when he realized how happy he felt playing drums onstage. Connecting with audiences and sharing emotions through his performances inspired him to pursue music professionally.

“I wanted to keep making music with a great team for years to come,” he said. “I’ve learned how much joy there is in relying on each other and growing together, which I wouldn’t have experienced alone. ” KYUNG UK spoke candidly, saying that he never really imagined himself pursuing anything other than music. Preparing to enter an arts high school only strengthened that conviction, even amid the demanding schedule and stress.

When EUN CHAN learned bass, it introduced him to the joy of making music himself, but performing alongside others gradually transformed that passion into a lifelong ambition.

“Especially when I saw people listening to and enjoying what I played, I started thinking, ‘I want to do this for the rest of my life,’” he said. “At first, I just loved singing,” he recalled. “I liked singing on my own and singing along to my favorite songs. But once I realized I could share emotions with someone through my voice, I wanted to sing for the rest of my life.

” Steal Hearts Club gave Splayit a platform to reach a global audience, but their motivation came from the connection they built with fans. The band tells amNewYork that knowing their work resonates with others provides encouragement when the demands of preparing for performances make the journey challenging. AYDN described how hearing fans praise the group after a performance motivates him to keep improving, especially when he questions his own abilities.

EUN BIN finds strength in knowing the band’s music can offer comfort to others. When things become difficult, he also relies on a personal reminder: “I can work on my weaknesses through practice. ” KYUNG UK describes the audience’s energy as enough to recharge him, even when he feels completely exhausted.

“Even when my battery is completely drained, I can feel the energy coming back,” he said. “When fans tell me that seeing me perform makes them happy, I feel overwhelmed with joy, and it reminds me why I do this. ” EUN CHAN is motivated just by knowing people look forward to hearing the band’s music, while YOON CHAN returns to the feeling that first inspired him to sing.

“At the end of the day, my love for music gives me the most strength,” he said. “Of course, things don’t always go the way I want, and sometimes I feel like I’m not good enough. When that happens, I try to remember how I felt when I first started pursuing music. ” As the oldest member, YOON CHAN also finds reassurance in knowing his bandmates are there for him during difficult moments.

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