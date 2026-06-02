The Las Vegas Raiders' New Look and Challenges in Cornerback Group

The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone a significant transformation this offseason, with a new coaching staff and roster. They face the challenge of learning from making so many wholesale changes at once, while also dealing with a challenging schedule. The defensive backfield, particularly the cornerback group, is surrounded by questions, but the team has made efforts to upgrade the unit. The Raiders' need for more cornerbacks has been well-known for several seasons, and the offseason additions to the defensive backfield in the NFL Draft and Taron Johnson via trade are now up to Woods to get the most out of the talent he has been given. The team's front office will likely approach its group of corners similarly to how it approaches its group of wide receivers, with the hope of finally turning around their group of cornerbacks.

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new look to them across the board this season. They have spent the offseason revamping their entire coaching staff and roster.

On paper, the Raiders have had arguably the best offseason of any team in the National Football League. However, they are due for the inevitable learning curve that comes with making so many wholesale changes at once. Not only are they working through that learning curve, but they will also do so while playing one of the most challenging schedules in the league this season.

Even after the many offseason additions the Raiders made to their defensive backfield, it is still the position group on the unit, and potentially on the team, that is surrounded by the most questions. Las Vegas has upgraded the unit, but it remains largely young and unproven. Of veteran corner Eric Stokes and the gradually rising Darien Porter to help lead the way for a shaky group of cornerbacks.

The Raiders' need for more cornerbacks is well known; it has plagued them for several seasons. After their offseason additions to the defensive backfield in the NFL Draft and Taron Johnson via trade, it is now up to Woods to get the most out of the talent he has been given. During Organized Team Activities, it has been apparent that Las Vegas is focused on further developing the group.

As they enter the 2026 season, it appears their group of cornerbacks is as good as they have been collectively over the past two seasons. That may not say much, but the Raiders' only competition at this point is themselves and where they were last season. They are unquestionably better. The Raiders cleared house earlier this offseason, firing Pete Carroll and nearly all of his coaching staff.

Woods was one of the few coaches to return to the Raiders, and for good reason. He has coached multiple stints with the Raiders over the past decade or so and is well-respected. Woods' return, along with Rob Leonard, now the team's defensive coordinator, gives the Raiders a small sense of familiarity on a team that is largely looking for what is familiar. Las Vegas has upgraded its defense at every position group, which should significantly help its cornerbacks.

The Raiders will likely need several more seasons to be able to fully turn around their group of cornerbacks. However, this season will be pivotal for them to do so. Las Vegas' front office will likely approach its group of corners similarly to how it approaches its group of wide receivers.

As the Raiders look to move on from a disappointing past few seasons, finally fixing their group of cornerbacks, or finally taking legitimate steps to do so, is a start. Las Vegas' revamp of its cornerback group and defensive backfield as a whole is well underway





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Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff Roster Offseason Challenging Schedule Cornerback Group Upgrade Woods Leonard Familiarity Cornerbacks Turn Around Group Of Corners Group Of Wide Receivers Disappointing Past Few Seasons Fixing Revamp Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade Upgrade

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