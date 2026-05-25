The Largest Painted Flag in Ohio Unveiled in Wilmington

The largest painted flag in Ohio was officially unveiled on Monday in Wilmington, marking the culmination of years of work on a massive American flag painted on the Buckley Brothers grain silo. The flag is designed to be visible day and night, with lighting installed to illuminate it after dark.

The largest painted flag in Ohio was officially unveiled on Monday in Wilmington, marking the culmination of years of work on a massive American flag painted on the Buckley Brothers grain silo.

Kyle Rudduck, who has pushed for the project since 2021, helped drive the effort after local artist James Quigley came up with the idea for a flag on the silo. The flag is designed to be visible day and night, with lighting installed to illuminate it after dark. The Wilmington painted flag measures 85 feet tall and 60 feet wide. The unveiling of the flag wasn't the only event happening in Wilmington on Memorial Day.

The annual parade also rolled through town. A large fight involving multiple kids and adults, including one woman armed with a knife, broke out at a Newberry Township basketball court over the weekend





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Ohio Flag Unveiled Buckley Brothers Grain Silo James Quigley Kyle Rudduck Lighting Visually Impaired Memorial Day Annual Parade Newberry Township Basketball Court Large Fight

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