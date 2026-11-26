With weathered wooden stools and floors, patterned fabric banquettes, a dart board and slot machine, the Wentworth Arms in Mile End, London, is the platonic ideal of the East End boozer. On a Thursday afternoon, the small, one-room pub is brimming with regulars, mostly in their 60s and 70s.

Young landlords Connor Culleton and Faolan Friel met at Queen Mary University of London before they took ownership of the Wentworth Arms - Geoff Pugh With weathered wooden stools and floors, patterned fabric banquettes, a dart board and slot machine, the Wentworth Arms in Mile End, London, is the platonic ideal of the East End boozer.

On a Thursday afternoon, the small, one-room pub is brimming with regulars, mostly in their 60s and 70s. Within seconds of arriving I am offered a sandwich by a friendly local, and the pub’s Patsy Cline tribute nights and live-in landlords only add to its anachronistic air. It might come as a surprise, then, that the landlords, Faolan Friel and Connor Culleton, are aged 28 and 27.

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They believe when they took over five years ago they were among, force scores of landlords to quit. It is a precarious career to enter, yet across the country, young landlords are giving it a go, many turning struggling pubs into success stories. Friel and Culleton met as drama students at the nearby Queen Mary University of London in their late teens. They worked at local pubs, including the Wentworth Arms, and by 2019 had become joint managers.