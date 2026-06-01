The Labour Party's Internal Machinations and the Threat to Democracy

The Labour Party's internal struggles are dominating the headlines, with Andy Burnham's potential snap general election on the horizon. However, this is unlikely to happen, as Labour backbenchers are unlikely to support a move that would unseat Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour Party 's internal machinations are dominating the headlines, with Andy Burnham 's potential snap general election on the horizon. However, this is unlikely to happen, as Labour backbenchers are unlikely to support a move that would unseat Sir Keir Starmer .

Burnham's 'honeymoon' period as Prime Minister is coming to an end, and he is facing opposition from within his own party. The widespread acceptance that it's natural to parachute in someone who didn't stand at the last general election to become PM is seen as an outrage. Burnham is already behaving like a PM in waiting, lining up his new Cabinet and giving a cushy job to the MP who stood down to clear his path.

This is not democracy, but an anti-democratic stitch-up. Labour are taking the proverbial out of 'working people,' especially those in Manchester and Makerfield, and everyone else in the country who won't get a say in who becomes our PM for the next three years. The system of parliamentary democracy is being treated as a personal plaything by the political class. The Tories changed Prime Ministers without consulting the voters in the past, and Gordon Brown was anointed unchallenged.

The difference this time is that at least Gordon, Tony Blair, and others had been on the ballot at the general election. Burnham, not so much. He was busy promising to serve a full term as mayor of Manchester, but now claims to want to represent the people of Makerfield, where he allegedly grew up. There is no reason for the by-election in Makerfield, other than to smooth the way for Burnham.

This is a by-election that shouldn't be happening. The assumption in the Bubble is that all this is above board, but it's not. If a two-bob chancer like Burnham becomes PM, why would he risk being booted out five minutes after moving into No 10? The political class treats our system of parliamentary democracy as their personal plaything, and it's nauseating.

Labour are taking the proverbial out of 'working people,' especially those in Manchester and Makerfield, and everyone else in the country who won't get a say in who becomes our PM for the next three years. The system of parliamentary democracy is being treated as a personal plaything by the political class. The Tories changed Prime Ministers without consulting the voters in the past, and Gordon Brown was anointed unchallenged.

The difference this time is that at least Gordon, Tony Blair, and others had been on the ballot at the general election. Burnham, not so much. He was busy promising to serve a full term as mayor of Manchester, but now claims to want to represent the people of Makerfield, where he allegedly grew up. There is no reason for the by-election in Makerfield, other than to smooth the way for Burnham.

This is a by-election that shouldn't be happening. The assumption in the Bubble is that all this is above board, but it's not. If a two-bob chancer like Burnham becomes PM, why would he risk being booted out five minutes after moving into No 10? The political class treats our system of parliamentary democracy as their personal plaything, and it's nauseating.

Labour are taking the proverbial out of 'working people,' especially those in Manchester and Makerfield, and everyone else in the country who won't get a say in who becomes our PM for the next three years. The system of parliamentary democracy is being treated as a personal plaything by the political class. The Tories changed Prime Ministers without consulting the voters in the past, and Gordon Brown was anointed unchallenged.

The difference this time is that at least Gordon, Tony Blair, and others had been on the ballot at the general election. Burnham, not so much. He was busy promising to serve a full term as mayor of Manchester, but now claims to want to represent the people of Makerfield, where he allegedly grew up. There is no reason for the by-election in Makerfield, other than to smooth the way for Burnham.

This is a by-election that shouldn't be happening. The assumption in the Bubble is that all this is above board, but it's not. If a two-bob chancer like Burnham becomes PM, why would he risk being booted out five minutes after moving into No 10? The political class treats our system of parliamentary democracy as their personal plaything, and it's nauseating





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