Los Angeles Mayor Race Between Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Draws Celebrity Endorsements

Angelenos vote Tuesday in a tight mayoral race between incumbent Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman, with celebrities on both sides urging turnout. Bass and Raman have rolled out dueling endorsements and videos as the contest remains close.

Los Angeles voters are casting their final ballots Tuesday to decide whether Mayor Karen Bass keeps her job or Councilmember Nithya Raman replaces her. The race is a dead heat, with a final poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, cosponsored by The Times, showing 40 percent support for Bass and 40 percent for Raman among likely L.A. voters.

That leaves 19 percent undecided, and celebrities on both sides are trying to reach those voters with recent endorsements. Bass drew public support from Jane Fonda, Samuel L. Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kym Whitley, D.L. Hughley and Dustin Lance Black. Raman's backers include Bob Odenkirk, Mindy Kaling, Adam Scott, Joel Kim Booster, Caleb Hearon, Poppy Liu, P.J.

Also read Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Clash in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Celebrities Back Raman and Bass

Byrne, Adam Conover and Jaboukie Young-White. The singer Chappell Roan also backed Raman, posting for the singer's Midwest Princess Project supporting trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities, according to reports. Byrne posted an Instagram story with his son after casting his ballot for Raman. Bass's supporters rolled out coordinated, collaborative videos from her social media accounts regularly over the past two weeks, several with matching formatting, including videos with Fonda, Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Hughley and Lopez.

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Some videos also featured Bass. One video showed an actress appearing beside Bass last week describing her as a woman of the people. The actress said the mayor treats public service as a calling rather than a career, noting that Bass worked as an organizer and activist before running for office. Bass posted a video of drag queen Trixie Mattel's voting PSA to her account, but Mattel did not explicitly endorse her as a candidate.

Jackson Highlights Homelessness Crisis

Samuel L. Jackson focused on homelessness in his endorsement. He said battling the nationwide homeless epidemic is the hardest job in the American government. He added that Karen Bass walked toward it in one day, while her opponent chaired the city council's housing and homelessness committee and canceled meetings on it. Jackson continued that it is easy to run a pilot in one district and call it a model.

He said try doing it in 15 districts with Washington cutting your funding while the whole country watches. He said that is the job, and Karen Bass has done it. Mindy Kaling and Adam Scott endorsed Nithya Raman and spoke about keeping Hollywood jobs in Los Angeles. Kaling said there is one issue she can speak to from experience: keeping Hollywood jobs in Los Angeles.

Kaling Advocates for Hollywood Jobs

She said yes, it is actors and directors, but also the crew, electricians, grips, hair and makeup artists, drivers, set builders, editors, and then the restaurants, dry cleaners and small businesses that depend on productions being here. Kaling said Raman's plan is to fight for that work to stay in town. She said Raman wants stronger, dependable state tax incentives and a film office that actively works to keep production in town.

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The race has also drawn attention from figures outside Hollywood. Luxury real estate broker Jason Oppenheim, best known for his role on the reality series Selling Sunset, had a discussion with Raman. He said he watches about 18 hours of news a day, so it was kind of crazy sitting next to Karen, and joked that she is like his third roommate in his house. Comedian and actor Brennan Lee Mulligan posted his own endorsement video.

Wearing an I Voted sticker on his forehead, he said he is supporting Nithya Raman for mayor in Los Angeles and Marissa Roy for city attorney. He added that there are great candidates all over the country. Other celebrities simply encouraged fans to fulfill their civic duty and vote without backing any candidates. Some focused on the California gubernatorial election and key Senate races.

The final poll left 19 percent of likely voters undecided, and both campaigns are hoping their celebrity videos reach those voters before polls close. Information about how to vote, where to find your polling location and last-minute voter guides for everything on the ballot is available for voters. The election is today, and the race remains a dead heat as Angelenos cast their final ballots.