The Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition Is Dripping with Y2K Vibes

Reto is back with a new set of blind box-based, functional keychain cameras: the Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition.

“The icon is evolving. Moving from the nostalgic ‘portable retro’ roots of the original 1987 Kodak Fling-inspired Charmera, we are fast-forwarding to the future-past with the Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition,” Reto says.

“This isn’t just a camera, it’s a time capsule of Y2K energy, blending the photogenic spirit with the high-gloss aesthetic of the 2000 era. It is the ultimate lo-fi futurist accessory, reimagining the dawn of the digital age for today’s trendsetters. ” These new designs use a Type 1/4 CMOS image sensor behind a 35mm f/2.4 lens that takes 1.6 megapixel JPEG photos .

It can also capture video in the AVI format at up to 30 frames per second. The Charmera features a built-in battery that is rechargeable via USB-C and captures images to a microSD card . If those specifications sound familiar, it’s because they are unchanged from the first run of Charmeras.

While the shape and base sensor are the same as last year’s originals, this new set features four new frames and seven new filters that are based on the year 2000.

“Inside, the digital experience has been completely overhauled to mirror the dawn of the internet age. It integrates a new suite of 2000s-era filters and frames, featuring the iconic video player interface, nostalgic old TV tube effects, and pixelated digital filters that capture that early-tech aesthetic,” Reto says.

“It’s more than a tribute, it’s a high-gloss, metallic reimagining of the era that changed everything. ”The Millennium Edition’s seven photo filters are black and white, cool, and warm, while also offering what it calls “pixel filters” in coral, honey, teal, and violet.

“The thrill of the chase remains — The Millennium edition continues the legacy as a blind box collectible, making every unboxing a mystery to solve,” Reto says.for $35PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott





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