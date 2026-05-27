Knockterra+ wraparound lens enhances colors and shield your eyes from the sun’s rays on your runs.

The Flight Paths model has a mirrored lens that protects your eyes and enhances color. Turns out you’re never too old to try something new and it’s never too late to save your corneas.

I’ve—I started wearing the Knockaround Flight Paths. Knockaround is another low-budget eyewear brand and, like the Bolt G, Flight Paths resolves two of my main issues with running in shades: a nose gripper that keeps the frame from sliding down my low nose bridge, and a lens that doesn’t make me feel like it’s the end of days. The biggest draw for me wearing the Flight Paths was the light moonshine lens.

The lens is mirrored but passersby can still see your pupils if they’re really staring. But honestly, the biggest trouble you’ll have is talking to a friend who seems thoroughly interested in what you’re saying when they’re really staring at their reflection in your lens. When I wear them, I don’t feel like my world is shrouded in darkness. Will I remove them to see each ray of ROYGBV in a rainbow after a sun shower?

Of course. Will I worry about tripping over an uneven sidewalk because I’m distracted by how dim and dark my world appears? No. The lens has Knockterra+ tech, which protects your eyes from UVA and UVB, while also being water-, oil-, and sweat-resistant . It’s non-polarized so you can see the glare from black ice and read screens.

The lens also provides better visibility in low light, so you can see well if you’re an early, predawn riser or sunset-sundown night runner. The “plus” in its name refers to color enhancement. Greens pop, whether you’re racing—or hitting a round—on a golf course. light moonshine models. The Flight Paths frame is slightly lighter at 32 grams . Both have a non-polarized Knockterra+ lens and an uncompromisable nose piece for us low-nose-bridge folks. I’ve been running in both, but I like how the Flight Paths model is 3 grams lighter .

Despite their light weight, the Flight Paths don’t budge and fit snugly on my face thanks to the adjustable rubber nose pieces and wraparound shape. They also go with just aboutAmanda Furrer, Editor, Running Reviews, studied journalism at NYU and writing at Emerson College. She has reviewed gear and covered other topics in the running space for almost 10 years. Since 2013, she has consecutively run the Boston Marathon.

She also has a master’s degree in gastronomy from Boston University and was formerly a professional baker for two years before hanging up her apron.





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