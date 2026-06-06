The Knicks Just Joined the Rockets in This Impressive NBA Finals Category

The 2026 NBA Finals have had a special feeling so far. The first two games of the series have been absolute nail-biters as the New York Knicks have stunned the

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and forward Og Anunoby react after game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images The 2026 NBA Finals have had a special feeling so far. The first two games of the series have been absolute nail-biters as the New York Knicks have stunnedThe Knicks, not given much of a chance by most, now have a shocking 2-0 lead over the Spurs and will head back home to Madison Square Garden for Game 3.

That will be an incredible atmosphere inside arguably the most special basketball arena in the country. The Knicks, who finally made the Finals for the first time in 27 years, are facing the same opponent from 1999 in the Spurs. New York hasn't won the NBA Finals since 1973, but the Knicks are now the closest to lifting that third title since Game 7 of the 1994 finals against the Rockets at The Summit.

More history was made after that thrilling 105-104 Knicks win in Game 2 of the 2026 finals that was connected to the Rockets. The Knicks just became the first team since the 1995 Houston Rockets to win the first two games of the NBA Finals on the road. That typically means good things for the end result.

The Knicks also became just the fourth team ever to take a 2-0 series lead in the finals by winning the first two games on the road. The last team to achieve this feat was the Rockets in 1995 like previously mentioned.

Houston played the Orlando Magic that season and ended up sweeping them to win Before the '95 Rockets, it was the 1993 Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan that won the first two road games against the Phoenix Suns and eventually won that series in six games. The 1950 Minneapolis Lakers were the first team to do something like this, and won the finals in six games over the Syracuse Nationals.

Basically, the Knicks are looking to keep that trend going and make it 4/4 in championships in NBA history when a team goes up 2-0 after two road games. It's a great sign for Knicks fans. The 1995 Rockets run to the title was exceptional in a lot of ways. They still remain the lowest seed to ever win the NBA Championship .

The Rockets were road warriors that season and entered the playoffs at 47-35 overall. What helped set the stage was the huge trade for Clyde Drexler in February. That matched up Drexler with his former University of Houston teammate in Hakeem Olajuwon that thrusted the Rockets to a magical second title. Houston had an incredibly tough pathway in the playoffs, but beat the No. 3 seed Utah Jazz in five games in the first round.

The Rockets then took out the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns in seven games and overcame the 3-1 deficit. That series also featured the The Rockets then beat the No. 1 seed Spurs in six games before sweeping the No. 1 Eastern Conference seed Magic with Shaquille O'Neal in the finals. Maanav Gupta is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI and Houston Rockets on SI.

He graduated from the University of Houston in the summer of 2025 with his bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in Spanish. Gupta spent three years at the student newspaper, The Daily Cougar, and also covered the 2025 Final Four and National Championship as Houston beat writer for College Basketball Review. He also has his own YouTube channel, Maanav’s Sports Talk, where he has interviewed professional athletes and broadcasters like Jim Nantz, Jose Altuve, J.J.

Watt, Rich Eisen, and Alperen Sengun. Gupta was also a contributor to the Houston athletic program as a student. You can find Gupta on X, Instagram and TikTok @MGSportsTalk.





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