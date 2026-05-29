The Knicks have one big task during beak before NBA Finals

Mikal Bridges has actually been to a Finals before. He knows what the experience is like.

And all the extras that come along with it — extra praise, extra criticism, extra media obligations, extra questions, extra attention. He is one of only two players on the Knicks, along with Jordan Clarkson to have played in the Finals .

Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post “Just worry about what we have to do to be better,” Bridges said after practice Thursday.

“Not get too into the media and all the stuff. A lot of questions, a lot of talk about how great we are, how great we’ve been. That doesn’t matter, we just gotta worry about being ourselves and stay locked in. And go win.

” There is so much fanfare around the Knicks, who are in the Finals for the first time since 1999. It’s coming from ordinary fans, from celebrity fans, from neutrals, from other local athletes, from local media and from national media. They have broken record after record during their 11-game winning streak. Chief among them: They outscored their opponents by 262 points during those 11 games, the best point differential across 11 games in NBA history, regular season or postseason.

New York City has been whipped into a frenzy. Right now, Knicks players are gods among men. Everyone wants a piece of them. Coach Mike Brown, who will be appearing in his seventh Finals as either a head coach or assistant, knows the toll all of it can take if not handled properly.

“There are a lot more distractions that you have to navigate,” Brown said Thursday. “So you have to be, I was talking to Allan Houston and he used the right word when I was talking to him about it, but you have to be real intentional about what you’re doing because you’re gonna get pulled in so many different directions.

And everybody is human and it’s natural to get pulled here, get pulled a little here, get pulled a little there and think that you’re OK. But at the end of the day, after doing the media and practice, you’re getting pulled in three or four different directions because you’re gonna have your family around you, you’re gonna have friends around you, you’re gonna have people wanting tickets, you’re gonna have people wanting you to go on this show, that show.

“At the end of the day, you may not realize it, but it can be fatiguing for you to do all of that stuff while trying to focus on some of the biggest games of your life. Again, going off of what word Allan Houston used, trying to be intentional about everything that we do during this time, while keeping an edge, is gonna be huge. ”How can it be accomplished?

“I think it’s different for everybody,” Jalen Brunson said. “I’ve been off social media. I may post one thing and then just go back to deleting it. You just gotta block out the noise.

You gotta do whatever you can to make sure you’re locked in. Everyone is different. Every individual has their way of blocking out things.

“It’s important to not hear some of the things. When there’s negative things being said about you, it’s important to ignore them. When there’s positive things about you, it’s easy to read them and feel good. You can’t do one and not the other.

So just block it out as best as you can. ” The Knicks are the center of attention in New York City right now. Soon, they’ll be at the center of attention across the country.





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