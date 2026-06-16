The Knicks Celebrate Championship on 'Fallon': Jalen Brunson Says 'It Hasn't Sunk in Yet'

NBA champions the Knicks joined Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' on Monday night, where they discussed their win and more.

stacked the guest lineup with players from the NBA championship team and the audience with die-hard Knicks fans who did not get to attend the Finals in person.

, which airs tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, bumped original guest Lin Manuel Miranda, who graciously conceded his couch spot. His appearance was taped to air next week. Knicks night started with some boos — the warmup comic joking that “the Spurs are here! ” — then house band the Roots about-faced the vibe when they kicked into Kool & the Gang’s “Jungle Boogie.

” As a tribute to the Knicks, the Empire State building seen in the backdrop of Fallon’s stage was set to blue and orange. host still marveling about Saturday NBA championship win. Eliciting plenty of laughs, Fallon took a dig at Trump , and cracked of the night’s guests,The night also featured surprises, including unannounced guest Spike Lee, and beach balls shaped like basketballs were thrown to the audience along with blue-and-orange confetti.

Then it was time to bring out the Knicks, whom Fallon introduced as “The kings of the comeback. A team of history. Our dream team, the 2026 NBA World Champion Knicks. ” The guys all came out to deafening cheers as the Roots played “We Are the Champions” like they really meant it.

The team was beaming with smiles, as Jalen Brunson brought out their hard-won trophy. guests were grouped into two trios for the taping. The first being Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Coach Mike Brown. The second comprised OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Brunson told Fallon of their win. “And I don’t know if it will for a while. The opportunity presented itself, we went there as a team, we found a way to do it and fight back all those games, and it was worth it. ” Towns was asked about how loud Knicks fans are during games, and he commented that “It’s helpful.

” Their fans were also out in full force duringtaping, where it was difficult to hear over ecstatic and spontaneous cheers of “MVP” and “Let’s Go Knicks. ” In the second segment featuring Anunoby, Hart, and Bridges, Fallon noted how Anunoby was characteristically stoic, though Anunoby disagreed.

Then Fallon made fun of him not knowing how to end his IG Live after the game, which drew big laughs from the audience. Anunoby took it all in stride, explaining that “I just got that phone. ” Among the tidbits discussed, Hart said “I saw a man flying” when describing Anunoby’s clinch move, and Hart announced he wanted everyone to refer to him as “champ.

” Meanwhile, Bridges joked that Hart “was a bully” during college at their alma mater Villanova, where he, Hart, and Brunson went to school and played.appearance comes as the team makes the celebratory rounds after they beat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals on Saturday . The title marked the franchise’s first in 53 years, setting off a massive wave of celebrations around New York City. Knicks Championship Merch Is Selling Out Online on Heels of Team's Historic NBA Finals WinAs for the decision to pair the Knicks with the Wu-Tang Clan for the show, that comes after the NYC rap legends played a small role in the team’s championship run.

During Game Four, the Wu-Tang Clan, taking the stage when the Knicks were down a seemingly insurmountable 29 points. Had the Knicks lost, the Spurs would’ve tied the series at two games apiece. Rush Night Four: ‘A Farewell to Kings’ Returns After 47 YearsDespite the heavy deficit, Method Man ended the performance by declaring, “Knicks in five.

” The team then rallied toabout his new song “Victory Lap ,” his longtime Knicks fandom, and being incorporated into the fabric of the team even as a fan.

“My team, I’ve supported my whole life, is now in the championship, and they’re including me, which is weird as a fan. The other night, the coach said, ‘Fat Joe’s jewelry is blinding me. ’ Like, come on, man! As a kid, as a Knicks fan, you think I ever dreamed that the coach would mention me?

”Tim Allen Says 'Home Improvement' Reboot Is 'Stuck' Because of On-Screen Sons' 'Personality Problems' in Real Life: 'They've Got Their Own Issues'





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jimmy Fallon to Host New York Knicks for Special Episode After Historic NBA ChampionshipThe Tonight Show will dedicate a special episode to the newly crowned NBA champion New York Knicks, featuring the team, coach, and a Wu-Tang Clan performance, celebrating their historic Finals victory and record-breaking comeback.

Read more »

Champion Knicks taking over ‘Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon along with special Wu-Tang Clan setThe Knicks starting lineup will appear on Jimmy Fallon’s NBC show — including MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges — as guests.

Read more »

New York Knicks Will Celebrate Their NBA Title With the Wu-Tang Clan on 'Fallon'The New York Knicks will celebrate the team's first NBA championship in 53 years on 'The Tonight Show' Monday alongside a Wu-Tang Clan performance.

Read more »

Knicks on 'Fallon': How to Watch Special 'Tonight Show' Episode Live OnlineKnicks superfan Jimmy Fallon welcomes the 2026 NBA Champions. New York City natives Wu-Tang Clan are also set to perform.

Read more »