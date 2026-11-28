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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. In 1971, the Davies brothers combined American roots music with British music-hall traditions to cope with the creeping gentrification that threatened the working-class London suburbs of their youth.

“My name’s Johnny Cash. ” Those are the drawling words Kinks frontman Ray Davies playfully used to introduce the title track from 1971’s. Never would there be a better time for Davies to turn country outlaw or, in this case, London hillbilly.

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After a decade that saw the Kinks stack hits on both sides of the pond, endure a commercially crippling touring ban in America, and cycle in and out of public favor as a cult band makingrestored the group to commercial success and landed them a cushy record deal with far more creative control. That freedom allowed Davies to concoct, a toast to simpler times, mixing American roots music and British music-hall traditions to cope with the creeping gentrification threatening the working-class London suburbs of his youth.