The King of Fighters AFK Introduces Rock Howard with Fury Synergy and New Events

The King of Fighters AFK adds Rock Howard, bringing his signature moves and a new Fury synergy. A limited‑time event boosts Fury fighter rates, and Halloween‑style fighters return alongside expanded dungeons and special rewards.

The King of Fighters AFK, a popular mobile fighting game , has announced the official addition of Rock Howard to its roster. Rock Howard , the son of Geese Howard and disciple of Terry Bogard, is a prominent character from the Garou: Mark of the Wolves series, bringing his unique fighting style and signature moves, Deadly Rave Neo EX and Raging Storm , into the game.

His arrival introduces a new "Fury" synergy, which provides fresh strategic options for team building. Unlike many front‑line brawlers, Rock Howard focuses more on teamwork and support rather than leading the charge, making him a versatile pick for various combat situations. To celebrate his debut, a Fury Synergy Pick‑Up event is running through June 24, increasing the acquisition rates for fighters with the Fury synergy. Alongside Rock Howard's release, the game is hosting several limited‑time events and updates.

A commemorative rerun event features Halloween‑style fighters: Halloween Iori Yagami is available from June 11 to June 24, followed by Halloween Mature from June 25 to July 8. Through seasonal check‑ins and weekly coupons, players can earn up to 15,000 Seasonal Fighter Tokens, which are used to summon these special Halloween‑style characters.

The update also expands multiple content areas, including Stage, Void Sanctuary Dungeon, City of Vengeance, Paradox Research Lab, Infinity Challenge, and Influence, giving players more ways to progress and strengthen their teams. Additional events include the Lucky Elpy event (June 15-19), offering a chance to obtain the Legendary Supporter Gai Tendo, and the Ready Action! event (June 18-July 1), featuring Legendary pets Goldie and Trunkie.

These updates arrive ahead of the upcoming Summer Festival update, signaling a busy period for The King of Fighters AFK. The addition of Rock Howard not only enriches the combat system with his Fury synergy but also revitalizes the player community with new content loops and events. Players can now experiment with team compositions that leverage Rock's supportive abilities, while the expanded dungeons and challenges provide ample opportunities for resource gathering and character development.

The combination of a high‑profile character debut and a slate of limited‑time events demonstrates the developer's commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging for both new and veteran players





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The King Of Fighters AFK Rock Howard Fury Synergy Deadly Rave Neo EX Raging Storm Pick‑Up Event Halloween Iori Halloween Mature Seasonal Fighter Tokens Mobile Fighting Game

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