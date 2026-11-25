The King of Fighters AFK updates with Black Friday King from KOF XIII, special summons, and new growth systems from November 26 to December 10.

SNK's mobile title The King of Fighters AFK has launched a major Black Friday update featuring the introduction of King from The King of Fighters XIII. This new version of the character, known for her Muay Thai kickboxing style and leadership among female fighters, becomes available to players starting on November 26. The character release is the centerpiece of a promotional period that runs through December 10, offering fans a chance to recruit this iconic grappler.

Black Friday Event Schedule and Summon Mechanics

The Black Friday events officially began on November 19 and continue through December 2, providing players with multiple opportunities to strengthen their rosters. During this window, the Special Selection Summon allows participants to curate a wishlist of three preferred options from a pool that includes KOF XV Nakoruru, KOF XV Haomaru, and various returning pets. Players earn special event currency to secure these selections, ensuring that dedicated users can target specific heroes.

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In addition to the main summon, the update introduces a New Selection Pick-Up feature. This mechanic expands the roster of obtainable fighters beyond those previously available through standard Arrival events. By selecting desired fighters from a broader pool, The King of Fighters AFK aims to increase the probability of players obtaining their target characters without excessive reliance on random chance.

Enhanced Progression and Premium Benefits

The King of Fighters AFK significantly boosts resource acquisition during this event with doubled Premium Summon Pick-Up rates. Premium Point acquisition is also increased, allowing players to accumulate rewards faster than in standard gameplay. Furthermore, three Legendary supporters are added to the wishlist options, giving users access to high-tier assets that provide substantial combat advantages in battles.

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The Black Power-Up Pass serves as another key component of the celebration. This feature rewards players for investing resources into upgrading fighters, supporters, and pets. By leveling up these units, users unlock tiered rewards that encourage long-term engagement with the game's progression systems. The pass ensures that even casual players can benefit from the event's increased yield mechanics.

New Growth Systems and Future Roadmap

Two new growth systems are included in this update to enhance team building capabilities. The Lucky Ride Garage allows players to level up their garage for permanent stat boosts, with each level increase offering a chance to obtain special enhancement materials. These materials are critical for the Equipment Slot Enhancement system, which grants additional stat bonuses to improve overall team performance.

Looking ahead, limited-time events will continue to drive engagement. The Lucky Elpy event runs from November 30 to December 4, featuring the Legendary Supporter Hon Fu. Following this, Frost Square takes place from December 3 to December 16, introducing Legendary pets Foxy King and Puffy Puppy. These sequential events ensure that The King of Fighters AFK maintains a steady stream of content for its global player base through the holiday season.