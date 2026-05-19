The King and Queen Attend the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann Festival in Belfast

The trip, which is carried out amid a strict security blackout, saw Charles and Camilla greeted with music, singing, dancing, and a taoscán of Titanic in Belfast. They joined organizers and performers to mark Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the world's largest festival of traditional Irish music, song, and dance, which is coming to the city this August for the first time. Their Majesties' visit represents a significant and historic moment for the city, bringing thousands of musicians, dancers, and visitors and shining a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The King and Queen danced, played the drums, and even sampled a few shots of whiskey each on a lively welcome to Northern Ireland for the start of a three-day visit.

The couple were greeted with music, singing, dancing, and a taoscán of Titanic - in the capital, Belfast. They joined organizers and performers to mark Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the world's largest festival of traditional Irish music, song, and dance, which is coming to the city this August for the first time.

Their Majesties' visit represents a significant and historic moment for Belfast, bringing thousands of musicians, dancers, and visitors and shining a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Northern Ireland and Ireland





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Festivals Fleadh Cheoil Na Héireann Traditional Irish Music And Dance Celebrants Performers And Visitors Irish Heritage And Cultural Diversity The King And Queen's Visit To Belfast

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