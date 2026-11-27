The Killers bassist Dave Keuning revealed he recently suffered a 'major stroke,' but has since recovered.

‘ bassist Dave Keuning revealed that he was recently hospitalized after suffering a “major stroke. ” In an Instagram post on Thursday, Keuning shared a photo of him with his three-month-old daughter Odette and disclosed that he is “alive and well” after his medical emergency.

“Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery,” Keuning wrote. “The first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital. I had a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn’t able to realize I was having a stroke. The doctors said I had a 40% chance or survival and I would have disabilities after, but by some miracle I am fine. ” He continued, “And yes I can play guitar just as good as before.