The Killers Dave Keuning Reveals He Suffered 'Major Stroke': 'I Am Alive and Well'
The Killers bassist Dave Keuning revealed he recently suffered a 'major stroke,' but has since recovered.
‘ bassist Dave Keuning revealed that he was recently hospitalized after suffering a “major stroke. ” In an Instagram post on Thursday, Keuning shared a photo of him with his three-month-old daughter Odette and disclosed that he is “alive and well” after his medical emergency.
“Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery,” Keuning wrote. “The first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital. I had a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain.
By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn’t able to realize I was having a stroke. The doctors said I had a 40% chance or survival and I would have disabilities after, but by some miracle I am fine. ” He continued, “And yes I can play guitar just as good as before.
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