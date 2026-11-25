Give Jeremy Payne the ball? Go for it on fourth down? Our first From the Forum digs into what y’all said after TCU’s loss to Utah.

TCU quarterback Adam Schobel winds up to throw against Utah on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Emma Swinney / KillerFrogs At halftime Saturday, TCU was down 17–0 to No. 2 Utah.

With 9:26 left in the fourth quarter, it was 17–17. If you only saw the 38–17 final, you missed the part where we all started doing the math on how the Frogs might actually win this thing. By Sunday morning, the board was still going over the drive that could’ve put TCU ahead. Welcome to From the Forum.

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Yes, we’re starting a new column with one game left in the football regular season. If you’ve spent any time at KillerFrogs, that probably sounds about right. We’ll pull some of our favorite conversations from the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum, whether it’s football, hoops or baseball. If you usually close the game thread when the clock hits zero, stick around next time.

That’s when somebody brings receipts from two Saturdays ago and somebody else starts talking about Greg Maddux. First, though, we’ve got a fourth down to argue about. Again.saw some promise, too, but wanted to pump the brakes after a 15-for-31 night with 106 yards and two interceptions. The throw we keep coming back to is the 28-yarder to Jordan Dwyer on third-and-13.

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First start, down three to the No. 2 team in the country, and Schobel made the throw that helped set up the tying field goal. That’s one play we’d pull up again if somebody asked what he showed against Utah.had brought Greg Maddux into the conversation. His point was that a quarterback can take a little off a short throw. Leave it to this board to get some baseball into a football thread before Thanksgiving.

TCU running back Jeremy Payne cradles the football near the goal line during the TCU–Utah game on Nov. 21, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tony Beblowski / KillerFrogs.comNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.went straight to the numbers.

Payne averaged nine yards a carry, so why did he only get 12? He had two carries before halftime and finished with 108 yards and both of TCU’s third-quarter touchdowns. We’d have liked to see what a few more early carries could’ve done for an offense breaking in a quarterback. -by-play tells you how that drive got away from the Frogs.

TCU got to the Utah 4, and for a second we thought Schobel had found Ed Small for the go-ahead touchdown. A flag wiped it out. By the time Kyle Lemmermann came on for the 32-yard field goal, it was fourth-and-14. We’d take the points there, too.

The part we’re still chewing on is how TCU got from four yards out to kicking for the tie. swcfrog saw that drive as the spot where things started slipping away again. Utah scored the last 21 points, so we never got to see how the Utes would handle playing from behind in the fourth.helpfully reminded him it was Arizona, two weeks earlier. Fair enough. Some seasons make you reach back a little farther.

Back in the press box, TxFrog1999 called Utah’s last kneel-down and reminded us that the Frogs still needed a win to go bowling. Then came the most relatable line of the night.

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“That will do it for us tonight, I need a drink. ”regulars, y’all get the last word. What would you have called when the Frogs got to the 4? And if you’re still scheming up a play for fourth-and-14, we’d like to hear that one, too.

Come back Thursday when our TCU–Texas Tech game thread goes live in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum.will lead TCU on Thanksgiving night in Lubbock. The Saddle is on the line, and the Frogs need a win to go bowling. If your family asks why you’re checking your phone at dinner, tell them you’re keeping an eye on a very important family matter. We’ll back you up.

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She secured KillerFrogs’ partnership with Sports Illustrated and led the September 14, 2021, launch of KillerFrogs FanNation, now TCU Horned Frogs On SI. She leads the editorial team’s coverage of TCU athletics, with work spanning football, baseball, basketball and the people and traditions that shape the Horned Frog community. She writes the “Dear Opponent” letters and connects fans through original coverage, The Weekly Croak newsletter and KillerFrogs events.

Zeller earned her bachelor’s degree in 1998 and master’s degree in 2006 from TCU, where she was a co-ed cheerleader and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She helps carry forward the KillerFrogs community, whose online roots date to 1997. Stay Connected Visit KillerFrogs.com and join the conversation in the KillerFrogs Forum. Follow KillerFrogs on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads and YouTube for TCU coverage, interviews and Horned Frog community updates.