The key strategy red states are using to lower housing costs revealed

Texas, Florida and other red states are winning the migration race by letting builders build, says the National Association of Home Builders CEO.

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And southern states are keeping up by decreasing regulations that put roadblocks up for faster construction of new builds. Housing industry leaders say southern states that have prioritized new construction have been better positioned to accommodate growth, while markets burdened by restrictive zoning rules, lengthy permitting processes and other regulatory hurdles have struggled to add supply and keep home prices in check.

Housing industry leaders say states that have prioritized homebuilding have been better positioned to accommodate population growth and economic expansion. That willingness to build has become a competitive advantage, according to Jim Tobin, president and CEO of the National Association of Home Builders.

"Those economies are wide open. They are inviting more businesses, they're generally low-tax states and they've made housing a priority," Tobin told Fox News Digital.

"They've got the land and the will and courage to let builders build in those areas to meet the housing demand for those new jobs. " The strategy is becoming increasingly important as Americans continue relocating from high-cost coastal markets to lower-tax states. While rapid population growth can strain roads, utilities and public services, housing experts say states that pair infrastructure investments with homebuilding efforts are better equipped to accommodate newcomers without worsening housing shortages.

"One of the main complaints is that infrastructure does not keep up with that influx of population or housing growth," Tobin said. "States that find themselves ahead of the curve are planning those two critical components, infrastructure and housing, together and are going to be better prepared for growth in the future. " Even states that have prioritized homebuilding continue to face cost pressures that can drive up home prices.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, government regulations account for roughly 24% of the cost of a typical single-family home, adding nearly $95,000 to the average price of a new house. For multifamily housing, the burden is even higher. Tobin said regulations account for roughly 41% of the cost of a typical apartment or multifamily unit, underscoring the role government rules can play in shapingNewly built homes line a residential development in a fast-growing Sun Belt market.

Housing supply and infrastructure have become key issues as more Americans relocate to the region. The costs have drawn renewed attention from policymakers in Washington searching for ways to increase housing supply and improve pricing.moving through Congress that aims to encourage local governments to reduce regulatory barriers to development and adopt policies that make it easier to build new housing.

"The answer to the housing crisis in the country is more supply," Tobin said. "This bill will absolutely help us build more supply affordably. "





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