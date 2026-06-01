The key factors that make you more likely to see a ghost

Professor Melissa Maffeo reveals the environmental stimuli, neurological mix-ups, and personality traits that can trick your brain into seeing a ghost.

A third of people in England believe in ghosts, figures suggest, and now an expert has revealed the key factors that make your odds of seeing one more likely.

Professor Melissa Maffeo, from Wake Forest University in North Carolina, argues that some people are more susceptible to paranormal experiences. This can be driven by environmental stimuli, neurological mix-ups, and certain personality traits, she explained. When these factors combine, the human brain 'creates an experience of the supernatural' by misinterpreting the world. As a psychology professor, Maffeo often thinks about the subjectivity people use when interpreting experiences.

She wonders if there are perfectly ordinary explanations for seemingly extraordinary experiences. Maybe a perfect storm of everyday factors can converge and trigger the sensation of a paranormal experience. Maffeo explains the main factors that might trick your brain into seeing a ghost. Environmental stimuli, such as electromagnetic fields, can be a contributing factor.

People might unknowingly be detecting changes in environmental stimuli, like electromagnetic fields, and attributing them to paranormal activity. Neurological mix-ups, such as sleep paralysis, can also play a role. During rapid eye movement sleep, the brain sends messages that prevent movement of skeletal muscles. This inhibition causes complete paralysis during REM sleep.

Some people wake up during this part of sleep and find that they cannot move, while experiencing rich hallucinations. In that moment of sleep paralysis, there is a mismatch of feedback from the body to the brain. Personality traits, such as schizotypy, can also make people more likely to believe in the paranormal. People with high levels of schizotypy are more likely to believe in the paranormal and are also more likely to experience disembodiment.

When haunted factors add up, a person may settle on the only explanation that makes sense to them - that a strange feeling they experienced was a ghost. Maffeo believes that belief in the paranormal is the glue that holds the haunted factors together to create the (mis)perception of a ghost





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Ghosts Paranormal Experiences Environmental Stimuli Neurological Mix-Ups Personality Traits

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