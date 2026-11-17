Mauricio Pochettino has left his role as U.S. men's national team head coach to take over at Manchester United, citing his desire to return to the daily grind of club management. His first match in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Nov. 22.

Mauricio Pochettino will become Manchester United's head coach on Nov. 18, 2026, leaving his role with the U.S. men's national team after two years in charge.

The 54-year-old Argentine returns to club management four months after he was appointed by U.S. Soccer. Pochettino's first match in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Nov. 22, followed by a midweek Champions League clash with Sporting CP. United are seeking their third win of the 2026-27 league phase. During a walk around Cincinnati on Sunday, Pochettino kept getting stopped by passersby.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Arrives in Manchester for Manchester United Role

When he and staff attended the Bengals-Steelers game later that night, players, coaches and even a referee approached him to say they were Manchester United fans and wish him well. This sort of attention did not follow Pochettino when he took the U.S. job two years ago. After the World Cup draw in Washington last December, a reporter witnessed him walking through Reagan National Airport unnoticed.

Pochettino arrived in the United States with a stacked resume, having managed Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, among others. He left the club game to take charge of a floundering USMNT program. He insisted the USMNT role was a highlight of his career while holding back tears, but later could not deny the excitement of returning to the club level.

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United are desperate to recapture their previous highs after going 40 years without a league title and with just three wins this season.

Pochettino Misses Daily Club Grind

"Yes, I know, I know," Pochettino said when reminded of what awaits him at Old Trafford. "But this part of it is what I miss a little bit. " The new United boss gestured to the pit of his stomach. "I miss to be, every day, no, something here.

" Over the last two years, Pochettino experienced the stark differences between club and international management. He had more time off, fewer media demands and lower expectations overseeing the Stars and Stripes. But for such a hands-on manager, those benefits did not fully scratch the itch.

"You need to watch games, you need to travel, you need to do administrative things. That is nice. It's good," he said.

"But every day to be involved: press conference, training, everything. It's true that when arrive this type of possibility with United, you say: 'Yes, I want that. I want to prove again myself.

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'" The USMNT schedule offered months without matches or in-person interactions with players. When they did meet, it was typically for two games in two weeks before parting ways, often in international friendlies played in front of half-empty crowds. Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti are two opposite ends of the spectrum. The World Cup brought much more excitement, but that opportunity comes only once every four years.

United Boss Returns to High Demands

It is no surprise the manager could not turn down United. The chance to return to the high demands of club level was too good to pass up, especially when the destination was Old Trafford. But it might not be long before Pochettino eats his words. Pochettino missed the grind of club soccer, and he is getting his wish in a major way.

There will hardly be a second for him to catch his breath before United face Sporting CP midweek. By the time he settles in, the frenetic holiday period will rain down chaos. United play seven games in December alone. The pressure, scrutiny and daily responsibilities will all come rushing back.

The Red Devils are desperate to get back to winning ways. As the eighth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left his post in 2013, Pochettino will not be given an abundance of grace and time to solve the deep-rooted issues plaguing United. Michael Carrick was fired during the November international break.

Pochettino Critiques Echo Klinsmann Tenure

Even Jürgen Klinsmann, who managed Germany and Bayern Munich before leading the U.S. team, had a tenure largely colored by broadsides against MLS that ultimately made everybody dig deeper into their own trenches. Pochettino's critiques sometimes read similarly, but in part because everyone else in the American system has evolved in the decade since Klinsmann was in charge, and in part because of the relationships Pochettino built.

Still, if you were ranking his achievements with the U.S., adding gravitas and an ethos to the job that did not exist before him might be near the top. His looming pressure at United seems like just the thing he missed the most while in charge of the USMNT.