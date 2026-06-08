The Kennedy Center drops 'Trump' branding as Bill Maher’s Twain Award guests are revealed

Bill Maher is set to receive the Mark Twain Award for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on June 28.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarNext photo FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles.

A man wheels a garbage bin outside of The John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Washington. FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The center disclosed the list Monday in an email sent to members, who were offered packages ranging from $99 for a seat reservation to $1,500 and more for seating and admission to pre- and post-show receptions. The announcement also marks a notable change in how the center is identifying itself: The news came from the Kennedy Center, not the"Trump Kennedy Center," a switch that also appears on the center's home page.handpicked board of trustees had acted illegally when they voted to add Trump's name to the venue, which Congress in 1964 named for the recently assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

“The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so. Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” wrote U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.

Although a Kennedy spokesperson suggested the venue might appeal the decision, the center received an email last week from its general counsel that laid out steps for cooperation, including the removal of Trump's name. After mostly ignoring the Kennedy Center during his first term, Trump soon made the center a key part of his overall mission to purge federal cultural institutions of so-called “woke” influences.

He ousted the leadership, filled the board of trustees with supporters and presided over such signature events as the Kennedy Honors ceremony. In response, numerous performers cancelled planned appearances at the center, including Issa Rae, Bela Fleck and Renée Fleming. Maher is the 27th recipient of the Twain Award, which has previously been given to Leno, Steve Martin and Tina Fey among others.

Trump and Maher have publicly feuded in recent years, but the HBO host is otherwise the kind of comedian that many Republicans have found palatable — a self-styled independent who regularly attacks Hollywood as “woke” and has interviewed everyone from liberal stalwarts like Jane Fonda to conservative commentators like Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk to such “cancelled” cultural figures as Woody Allen. Other guests expected at the Twain ceremony include the comedian Louis C.K.

, who has been touring regularly since allegations of sexual misconduct briefly upended his career after they were reported in 2017, and the controversial ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, whose blunt comments on sports and beyond have led to fierce exchanges with NBA star Jaylen Brown and commentator Keith Olbermann among others. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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John F. Kennedy Jane Fonda Steve Martin Woody Allen U.S. News Jaylen Brown Renée Fleming Richard Pryor Ben Shapiro Donald Trump Bela Fleck Keith Olbermann Christopher Cooper Issa Rae Washington News Louis C.K. Bill Maher Tina Fey Charlie Kirk John Mellencamp Whitney Cummings Stephen A. Smith Jay Leno Entertainment

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