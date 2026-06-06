Towns is playing the best basketball of his career during this year's NBA Finals.

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images The Timberwolves' decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns before the 2024-25 season has been talked about ad nauseam over the last few seasons. The conversation is only getting louder with Towns playing in this year's NBA Finals, and the trade is becoming harder for Wolves fans to ignore. When Minnesota dealt Towns to New York, it was immediately called a cost-saving move.

The salary cap restrictions were changing, and it opened the door for the Wolves to re-sign players like Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels. Adding players like Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a draft pick that turned into Joan Beringer made it easier for fans to rationalize. It felt like a pretty even trade.

Fast-forward to June, 2026, the Wolves appear to be looking for a second star to pair alongside Anthony Edwards, and Towns looks like the perfect Robin to Jalen Brunson's Batman with the Knicks, as the second betting favorite to win Finals MVP. New York is leading the series two games to zero, and Towns is averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three.

The most impressive aspect of his game has been his defense on Victor Wembanyama, which is something Minnesota desperately could've used in its series against San Antonio. Karl Anthony Towns has taught me so much about dealing with the loss of my mom 2 years ago. He also donated $5,000 dollars to my moms go fund me when she was battling pancreatic cancer. He is a great human.

Me and my family will forever root for this man. So happy for him. It's important to re-emphasize that retaining Towns would've severely impacted Minnesota's roster flexibility with the second apron, but why was Towns the player they had to move? Outside of Edwards, he was obviously the most valuable asset on their roster.

The Wolves prioritized retaining a deeper roster with Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. The development of Beringer should also play a big factor into "Who won the trade?

" Ultimately, financial reasons or not, the trade doesn't look good for the Wolves right now. Improvements from McDaniels, Reid or Beringer could change that five or 10 years from now, but Towns currently looks like a player that Minnesota badly needs, and they had him in their system. You can listen to the second apron argument and salary cap reasoning as much as you want, but the Wolves didn't prioritize KAT in their long-term plans.

If they wanted him playing alongside Edwards going forward, they would've found a way to move other pieces around. They had a different vision for their long-term roster plans. That statement is becoming harder to ignore while Towns is playing like one of the best basketball players in the world on the biggest stage.

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.





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