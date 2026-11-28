The original Karate Kid movies and 2010 reboot are removed from Netflix on December 1 2026. Fans must watch before this date as Cobra Kai remains available on the streaming platform.

The original Karate Kid movie franchise is leaving the Netflix library on December 1, 2026. Streaming subscribers have until November 30 to watch the classic films before they are permanently removed from the platform. This departure marks another significant shift in the availability of this iconic 1980s property on the major streaming service.

Original Films Removed From Service

Netflix is officially removing the first three installments of the original trilogy and the 2010 remake from its catalog. The specific films leaving the service include The Karate Kid released in 1984, The Karate Kid Part II from 1986, The Karate Kid Part III from 1989, and The Karate Kid reboot released in 2010. The animated series adaptation based on the franchise is also being pulled from the Netflix platform during this same removal wave. Creators and studios often adjust licensing agreements which leads to these periodic removals of popular content from streaming libraries.

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Historical Financial Success Of The Franchise

The franchise was created by Robert Mark Kamen in 1984 and quickly became a massive commercial success story. The first film grossed $130.8 million globally against an original production budget of just $8 million. This financial return represents a profit margin of more than sixteen times the initial investment required to produce the movie. The film earned $100 million in North America alone during its initial theatrical run. This performance established the movie as one of the highest-grossing films of 1984 and Hollywood's biggest sleeper hit that year. The strong box office numbers for the first entry launched the entire franchise into mainstream popularity.

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Cobra Kai Remains On The Platform

While the classic films are departing, the sequel series Cobra Kai remains a mainstay on the Netflix streaming platform. The show continues to find new audiences and has consistently performed well with viewers since its premiere. Netflix has removed and re-added The Karate Kid films several times over the years. The streaming service has kept Cobra Kai as a consistent offering for its subscriber base. Fans can still stream the current series while the older movies are available for a limited time until the end of November.

Upcoming Dates For Fans To Watch

Subscribers must prioritize watching the removed titles before the November 30 deadline. The films will officially leave Netflix on December 1, 2026. The removal only affects the original trilogy and the 2010 reboot. Other media related to the brand like video games are not managed by Netflix directly. Fans should use the remaining days to binge watch the classic dramas alongside the continuing Cobra Kai series. This is the final opportunity to access these specific titles on the current streaming contract.