The Joker Invades the Batcave: Absolute Batman Series Unveils Joker's Darkseid-Created Batbase

In the Absolute Batman series, Joker gains access to a Batcave, mirroring the one used by Batman. The similarities between the two scenarios are explored, and it's theorized how Joker obtained the trophies in the Batcave.

The Joker has officially claimed the Batcave , and it's not a generic lair but the Batcave of the Absolute Universe, a world where Batman and the Clown Prince of Crime switch places in the best-selling Absolute Batman series.

Absolute Batcave #20, set to be released on May 13, 2026, reveals that Joker, under the name Jack Grimm, now lives in his family's manor, serves as an adoptive parent to the Robins, and has a customized Batcave that mirrors the one used by the main-universe Batman. The entry and interior of the Batcave are arranged almost identically, including the iconic grandfather clock and Batman's most recognizable trophies.

The similarities raise questions about how Joker obtained these trophies and holds implications for the Absolute Universe's reimagining of DC heroes without their legacy advantages





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