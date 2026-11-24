Including herself.

, and if you’re like me, you try to make the most of the season’s sales to stay within budget. But whencomes around, are you overwhelmed with all the sale options — and even though the Cut Shop rounds up the best deals every year, do youit or because it’s on sale?

That’s why this year I’m keeping my “want” list short and sweet. Besides things for my new apartment, I want jewelry to elevate my current ring, bracelet, and necklace stacks.is offering up to 30 percent off and free shipping. Plus, if you spend $125 or more, you’ll even get a free gift. So whether you’re starting your stacks from scratch or just want a fewFor under $55, you can add this cute little golden pendant to your necklace stack.

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It’s also available in silver, marble blue, clear, black, and green. Options! These huggie earrings are my favorite pick out of the whole list. I love a mixed-metal moment, and I can envision these becoming my everyday earrings.

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Order this now to receive and wear during the holidays. It will look incredibly stylish on top of the sleeves of your winter knits. Don’t shy away from a pop of color this holiday season. Sure, silver and gold are go-tos to finish off a look, but this beaded necklace will look just as good. Dax Shepard Is Still Talking About His Marriage