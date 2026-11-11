Jets decline Will McDonald IV trade request, Aaron Glenn says bigger role coming

The New York Jets turned down edge rusher Will McDonald IV's trade request before the deadline and coach Aaron Glenn said his playing time will increase. McDonald, frustrated by a part-time role, said he has no hard feelings and just wants to help the team win.

The New York Jets declined edge rusher Will McDonald IV's trade request before the NFL deadline and now coach Aaron Glenn says the former first-round pick is in line for a bigger role.

McDonald, frustrated by limited snaps, asked to be dealt but the team turned down any offers. He said Wednesday he has no hard feelings and just wants to play and help the Jets win. I just want to clear everything up, McDonald said at his locker Wednesday. There are no hard feelings with the coaches and staff or anybody here.

Also read Jets Keep Will McDonald IV and Geno Smith After Quiet Trade Deadline, Retain 2-7 Record

McDonald Clarifies Trade Request Feelings

I just want to play and I just want to help the team win. It is not rocket science. Everybody wants to play and everybody wants to help the team win. I do not want to make it a big deal as much as the media is making it.

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The 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, McDonald had a career-high 10 and a half sacks in 2024 and led the team with eight sacks last season. This year he has just three sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through nine games. He has played only 46 percent of the Jets defensive snaps, 277 total, and that number is only that high because of injuries.

He was on the field for just 24 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and has played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in only three games. McDonald said the reduced role has been tough. It is quite frustrating but, like I said, it is what it is, he said. I just want to be on the field so I can be more productive in an opportune way.

Every player wants to get out there on the field. This situation has simmered since the summer when it became clear the Jets had pushed McDonald down the depth chart. The team drafted David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick and signed Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai at McDonald's position. Glenn said he and McDonald have a strong relationship and the two spoke for more than an hour on Saturday before the Chiefs game.

Coach Glenn Highlights Pass Rush Skills

They also had several conversations over the past few weeks, including Tuesday. Glenn called McDonald's pass rush second to none but said he has things to improve, particularly run defense. Obviously, there are some things that he needs to improve on. I think he has done an outstanding job of doing that, Glenn said.

I think we all can look forward to seeing his play time improve because he has earned the right to be able to do that. Glenn made it clear the team values McDonald. Will is a huge part of what we are doing, Glenn said. It is my job to make sure that I continue to put him in positions to help this team be successful.

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It is my job to make sure I put him in position to play more because he is improving. I have always said that you earn the right to play and he has done that. McDonald said he will trust the coaches when they say he will play more and that getting more playing time is the plan. The Jets are 2-7 as they prepare to face Buffalo, 7-1, at home on Sunday.

New York was considered by some to be a possible seller at the deadline. Glenn said they would stand pat and the Jets made just one trade on Monday, sending safety Andre Cisco to Detroit for a future draft pick. Glenn said he was very to the point when he said, Listen, we are not trading Will.

Jets Update Wilson And Cooper Injury Status

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is still working through the concussion protocol but Glenn said he is very, very hopeful the star receiver will return this week after missing last Sunday's loss at Kansas City. Wilson, who has a team-leading 43 catches for 527 yards and three touchdowns, was hurt in the closing moments of New York's 38-33 loss to Las Vegas two weeks ago on a helmet-to-helmet hit. He was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough and will continue to be evaluated.

Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was also limited with an ankle injury suffered last Sunday. Both Wilson and Cooper are expected to play Sunday against the Bills. Joseph Ossai, knee, and cornerback Nahshon Wright, back, were also limited in practice.