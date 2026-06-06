The Jeff Bezos-Backed EV Pickup Reportedly Has a Deal with Carvana Ahead of Sales Launch

It's a clue about how buyers might get their hands on a sub-$30,000 EV truck.

is figuring out how it’s going to sell its all-electric small pickup truck, and it’s reportedly getting on board with online automotive retailerlast year, based on documents from the State of Delaware Division of Corporations.

The move comes as the startup automaker prepares to release details such as official prices later this month, as well as the end of reservations and the beginning of preordering. Since last year, Slate Auto has offered a $50 reservation fee to be among the first in line and reportedstarting last year. It’s been rapidly expanding used car sales, too, approaching the 200,000-vehicle mark in the first quarter of 2026.

Mark Walter—CEO of Guggenheim Partners and TWG Global Holdings and owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Lakers, among other sports holdings—has stakes in both Carvana and Slate Auto, according to TechCrunch.that won’t come standard with features such as power windows or an infotainment system. Buyers, however, will be able to customize the vehicle with vinyl wraps and even an enclosed SUV body with a rear seat. By doing this, the company targets a sub-$30,000 starting price.

Slate Auto won’t be the only automaker to market a lower-cost EV as U.S. consumers navigate inflation, tariffs and higher energy costs. Ford is set to launch its ownnext year on a new platform that’s less expensive to produce and is set to underpin a future line of EVs. Waymo’s Old EV Batteries Will Now Help Support the Power Grid in California and TexasBMW’s New iX3 Gets Up to 434 Miles on a Charge, Will Retail for $63,000





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