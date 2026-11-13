The “James Bond” Casting Is Still Dragging On, And The Internet Is Just Taking The Piss Now

“Robert Pattinson gonna play me next.”

casting rumors have gotten out of hand. The iconic spy is being recast , and the frontrunners for the gig still includefor the new addition to the franchise.

The buzz has gotten a bit ridiculous, so here are what people online are saying:Honestly, Jonathan Bailey is the answer. He’s got the rugged good looks of Sean Connery, the sleekness of Roger Moore, he can quip like Pierce Brosnan, and he can handle action as well as Daniel Craig.

Also read Denis Villeneuve Confirms James Bond Casting Is 'Pushing the Gas' Ahead of Pre-Thanksgiving Announcement

Make this man James Bond already. having to wait until an American holiday to announce THE biggest British icon ever is such woke yank nonsense man I pity the guy who gets Bond because people are talking like the role was promised to robert pattinson 3000 years ago has to be demoralizing as an actor walking out of an audition thinking it went well and finding out robert pattinson is auditioning for the role In the golden days you could be an international sex symbol with a physique that looked like your diet consisted solely of scotch and cigarettes. I just hope that one person had the guts to throw their James Bond audition just so they could reenact this!

Advertisement

HELLO- I AM JAMES BOND, BOND’S THE NAME, YOU ARE QUITE THE LOOKER— RESPECTFULLY OF COURSE Nicholas Hoult and Robert Pattinson seeing each other again in the James Bond auditions after they were both up for Batman 7 years ago.