The singer revealed he's been living with the disease for four years.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Marlon Jackson attends Lionsgate's "Michael" Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Marlon Jackson of the Jacksons performs on stage at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on September 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. He assured listeners, "I'm great. I'm good. Bad grass don't die.

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So, I'm going to be around for a long time.

" "I've had my prostate gland removed and I've had radiation treatment and everything is fine. Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week. You know, and that's great for me, and eating healthy food,” the 69-year-old said.

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Since his diagnosis, Jackson has honed in on his diet, cutting out sugar and saying he’s “careful” about what he puts in his body. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Marlon Jackson attends Lionsgate's "Michael" Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Jackson credited his faith for helping him get through his cancer journey, sharing, “Even my doctor said, ‘You’re doing so much better than what I thought.

'” The singer rose to fame with his brothers, Michael, Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine, as members of the Jackson 5 in the 70s and 80s. The group had hits like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There” and became pop culture icons. In the 1980s, the brothers embarked on solo careers. Marlon launched his solo efforts in 1987 with his debut album, “Baby Tonight,” released by Capitol Records.

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1972: R&B quintet "Jackson Five" pose for a studio portrait sitting on a bench in circa 1972 in Los Angeles, California. L-R: Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson. Jackson later became a success within the Southern California real estate market and started The Major Broadcasting Corporation, a religious network based in Atlanta, later rebranding as Black Family Channel.

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