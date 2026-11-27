The deep balls were flying from the right arm of J.J. McCarthy, but the connections were tough to come by.

Another one deep to Fields, interception overturned upon review to an incomplete pass. Yet another deep shot to Mooney on third-and-17, not close, and some boos ensued from the crowd at MetLife Stadium.

“At the end of the day, I just missed them,” McCarthy said. “The big thing that kind of stood out to me was just put some more air on the ball and let the receivers be able to track it a little bit better, but that’s an easy fix and we’ll get it fixed. ” 23-18 upset victory over the Jaguars, showing that the Giants have to be really good, but not perfect, to beat a quality opponent.

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McCarthy has been a godsend since arriving in a trade with the Vikings — that 2027 fifth-round pick was draft capital well spent — and he takes a 3-1 record as the Giants starting quarterback into Sunday’s game with the Colts in Indianapolis. for McCarthy, as far as learning a brand-new offense and trying to fast-forward his comfort with the unfamiliar players around him. Building chemistry with wide receivers and tight ends takes time, and that was not on McCarthy’s side.