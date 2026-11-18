University of California regents heard competing research on whether SAT scores predict college success as students rallied to keep admissions test-free and math faculty warned that growing numbers of freshmen cannot do middle-school math.

University of California regents are grappling with a stark choice between maintaining test-free admissions and addressing what faculty describe as a critical decline in student preparedness. More than 3,000 of the system's roughly 20,000 faculty members have signed open letters demanding the restoration of SAT and ACT requirements for applicants starting with the 2027 admissions cycle.

The demand comes amid alarming data revealing that over the past five years, the number of freshmen whose math skills fall below high school level has jumped nearly thirtyfold. Approximately one in every twelve incoming students tested below middle school level, prompting urgent calls for standardized testing as an objective measure of readiness.

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Candice Phan, president of the UC Student Association, led a rally at UC San Francisco on Tuesday urging the board to preserve the test-free policy adopted in 2020. Students argued that the exams disproportionately shut out low-income students and students of color, asserting that standardized testing closes doors on communities of color and breaks the university's promise of social mobility.

During a regents meeting that took on the feel of a debate class, Brown University economist John Friedman presented research suggesting SAT scores predict college success. He cited data from twelve elite private colleges showing that students scoring 1600 earned first-year GPAs 0.43 points higher than those scoring 1200, even when controlling for race, gender, and family income.

Friedman compared test scores to a thermometer, arguing that while students from underrepresented groups may arrive with academic deficiencies, the test should not be blamed for those conditions. He urged the board to focus on treating the fever rather than discarding the diagnostic tool, noting that all eight Ivy League campuses have either reinstated or announced plans to reinstate testing requirements.

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In contrast, UC Berkeley economist Jesse Rothstein argued that the SAT adds only a small amount of predictive information and largely measures family background. He told the board that the system must choose between keeping students out or finding ways to help them succeed, emphasizing that high school GPAs have become less useful due to grade inflation.

Regent Rusty Areias highlighted the tension between access and academic excellence, calling it a consistent issue in UC history. Student Regent-designate Jordan Roiland challenged Friedman's data by pointing out that students admitted without test scores averaged a 3.35 GPA, which Roiland characterized as a mix of B-pluses and an A-minus.

When Friedman noted that about 35 percent of those students received a C or below, Roiland defended the grade, stating that a C can be a passing grade at a UC. Regent Jay Sures asked whether grade inflation has undermined the reliability of high school GPAs, a concern echoed in an open letter signed by hundreds of UC science faculty members.

Joel Hass, chair of the UC Davis Department of Mathematics, insisted that standardized testing is the only objective method available to compare student preparedness across diverse high schools. He dismissed claims that testing merely discriminates against minority students, arguing it can actually increase opportunities for those from low-income groups and low-performing schools.

Data from UC San Diego reveals that seventy percent of students falling below high school math standards tested below middle school level. At UC Berkeley, between 20 and 30 percent of first-semester calculus students showed severe preparation deficits, forcing instructors to reteach middle-school mathematics alongside college-level material.

The decline in precalculus and calculus enrollment among California public high school graduates began before the pandemic and before UC dropped the SAT. The share of freshmen who had taken these courses dropped from 95 percent in 2017 to 83 percent in 2024, despite overall retention and graduation rates reaching record highs.

UC Santa Cruz undergraduate Francisco Ornelas warned that cutting support resources makes success unlikely. He noted that when his campus lost its Hispanic-serving institution funding, over forty tutors were cut from high-failure-rate classes in math, chemistry, and engineering, leaving struggling students without critical help.

UC Berkeley student Kiki Whitman highlighted the financial burden of test preparation. She described her hometown of Lake Isabella, where families might choose between educational opportunities and basic household expenses to afford the tests, arguing that prep costs create an insurmountable barrier for low-income students.

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Despite the opposition from students and some faculty, the broader landscape of higher education is shifting toward testing. The College Board reported that 138,763 California high school students took the SAT in 2025, a 12.6 percent increase from the previous year, as students seek to keep options open at colleges requiring scores.

Board Chair Maria Anguiano expressed less concern about specific grade point averages and more about retention and graduation outcomes. She emphasized that the system must adapt to the students it receives, whether by tightening admissions or improving support services for those who enroll.

UC has reported that first-year retention reached a record 93 percent and the four-year graduation rate hit 74 percent. Introductory math courses, where grades have fallen, make up about 5 percent of first-year lower-division enrollments, but grades in most other subjects have remained steady.

Regent Lark Park questioned the link between admissions policy and student skills, pointing to falling math scores among 15-year-olds in wealthy countries as evidence that UC is not solely to blame. He suggested this data could bolster the case for testing, aligning with concerns from Regents like Scott Galloway about admissions bias.

The College Board has offered to cover the cost of the SAT at every California high school for two years if UC reinstates the requirement. This offer could begin as early as the 2027-28 school year, potentially alleviating some of the financial concerns raised by students and faculty.

Regardless of the upcoming decision, UC has confirmed that students applying for the current and next fall will not need to submit scores. There is currently no decision regarding applications for the fall of 2028, leaving the future of the test-free policy unresolved.

Faculty leaders have accelerated plans to review both the SAT/ACT testing policy and high school A-G course requirements. The outcome of this review will determine whether UC joins other major university systems in mandating standardized tests or maintains its current path focused on holistic admissions.