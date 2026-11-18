The investigations by the IRS follow a directive given by President Donald Trump after the killing of Charlie Kirk.

New Jersey State Police set up barricades during a demonstration outside Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on May 29, 2026. A newly unearthed memo from within the Internal Revenue Service details how the agency has initiated at least four criminal probes into left-wing organizations, as part of a crackdown directed by President Donald Trump in an executive order last year.

, nor does it specify how long the inquiries have gone on or why they were launched. But it delivers a clear sign that the president’s order has been followed, and that questionable inquiries into progressive organizations have taken place.how the IRS has been involved in such investigations, detailing how it has worked with the FBI in rapid-response events.

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It lays out how the two agencies have cooperated with each other in investigating demonstrations outside Delaney Hall, an immigration jail in Newark, New Jersey. , including their Venmo records. The agency also reviewed a number of organizations that the administration believed were funding the demonstrations. The memo indicated that facial recognition and tattoo analysis databases were used to help identify some of the demonstrators at Delaney Hall.

, which he signed in September 2025. In that document, the administration described “antifa” as a terrorist organization, but provided ambiguous definitions for what qualified a person as a member of that movement.

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For example, “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity,” as well as “extremism on migration, race, and gender,” were all identified as hallmark beliefs animating “antifa. ” But definitions for those terms were not included in the document, left to the discretion of the agencies Trump was directing his order to. The order also identified hostility “towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality” as beliefs animating “antifa” — but again, the directive failed to define those terms.

The memo from the IRS also complains about how the task force’s work has been limited due to organizational restraints, and recommends that the agency be given broader abilities to focus on its investigations.for being issued without any legal basis, as federal statutes do not allow presidents to define what groups may be “domestic terrorists. ”The order only focused on left-wing movements, ignoring right-wing violence that has been widely documented in recent years.

“The President is invoking political violence, which we all condemn, as an excuse to target non-profits and activists with the false and stigmatizing label of ‘domestic terrorism. ’ This is a shameful and dangerous move,”, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project, following Trump’s signing of the order, adding that Trump “cannot rewrite the Constitution by memo. ”Donations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure.

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