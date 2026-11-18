The fantastically original London band Man/Woman/Chainsaw tell us their story, including the hit 'Nosedive'

“It’s so annoying,” says her bandmate Billy Doyle, shaking his head. , a bit of classical, a little dance music, several genuinely enormous pop hooks — and, somehow, it works like a charm every single time.

It’s a magic trick that gets more remarkable with every replay. When we saw Man/Woman/Chainsaw play at South By Southwest in March 2025, weis what they invented, and sure enough, it’s one of this year’s most rewarding debuts. The day after their first-ever New York show, the six of them have gathered in the backyard of a coffee shop in Bed-Stuy to chat with.

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It’s our second choice for a meeting spot — the first café we tried had no room for a party of seven — but these young musicians are hardly bothered by a last-minute change of location. Leppänen , Ward , Emmie-Mae Avery , Clio Starwood , Doyle , and Lola Cherry , all aged 21, sit around a table in the sun, lighting rollies, laughing, and trading notes on last night’s gig.

“The music crossed the pond,” says Starwood. “Yeah,” Ward says. “I walked past some people chatting at the bar, and they were talking about why they were there: ‘So I’m a really big Chainsaw fan…'”A few hours later, at the second stop on their U.S. tour, they show why their music has drawn such an enthusiastic audience in this country.

It’s the night before Halloween, and the club is packed with costumed people who are ready to have fun — and Man/Woman/Chainsaw are more than happy to oblige. Up front, Ward and Leppänen rage like a pair of punk-rock demon twins. He growls theatrically on “The Thing” and “Goddamn, Lizard Man! ,” and she slides with ease from the sullen fury of “Still Angry” to the pristine clarity of “Lighter.

” Starwood shreds on her violin, Doyle brings a dash of jazzy style on guitar, and Cherry is a tireless dynamo behind the kit. Then there’s Avery, whose mellifluous vocals are indispensable to “Nosedive” — their biggest hit by far, with nearly 2.5 million Spotify plays — and their killer cover of the Breeders’ “Cannonball. ” By the end of the night, the whole room is literally jumping. Man/Woman/Chainsaw have been building toward this moment for about seven years.

Ward and Leppänen were the first to meet, crossing paths at age 14 at the BRIT School, the performing-arts laboratory whose alumni include Adele, Amy Winehouse, Lola Young, and Olivia Dean. They spent the next few years assembling a backing band, which wasn’t too hard — “We knew a lot of people that played a lot of instruments,” Leppänen says — and booking gigs at local pubs.

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“We’d be in school, and Billy and Vera would come up to me at lunch and be like, ‘Do you want to go play the fuckingBy the time they all turned 16 or 17, they were drawing attention for their wild live performances. And though Ward dismisses the music they were making at this point as “just noisy London bullshit,” they found a place in a scene that was regaining its bearings after the end of Covid restrictions.

“It’s such a privilege to be from a city that has so many venues, that has so many people that champion independent music,” Leppänen says. “We were very lucky to be able to just go out and do whatever. ” “We’d be on lineups with crazy noise rock, or post-punky stuff with a guy talking, or really electronic stuff,” Ward says.

“There’s just such a variety. ”Man/Woman/Chainsaw’s eclectic sound reflects the band’s democratic writing style, where anyone can make a suggestion and everyone will listen. It’s “the cocktail combination of six brains,” as Starwood puts it. And while many of them are fond of pop acts like Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lana Del Rey, they see no contradiction between those sounds and the others in their mix.

“A lot of the best rock music, even the artiest, weirdest, guitary-est music, has great pop choruses,” Ward says. “That’s a thing that pretty universally makes the song good, is having something you can come back to. It’s important. ”before stepping into RAK Studios with producers Seth Evans and Margo Broom in the summer of 2025 to begin recording.

All the while, most of them were attending university . As part of her degree, Leppänen wrote papers on subjects including the Irish rap trio, for a class on music and politics. She mentions that she later met one of the members of that group — “I did tell him I wrote about him. He said, ‘You’re welcome.

’ And he said I was charming” — which leads her to a story about the time they all ran into“Both of these people were wasted when they gave these compliments,” Ward observes wryly.

“So let’s take it with a pinch of salt. ” For another graduating requirement, Leppänen submitted a performance by Man/Woman/Chainsaw.

“If people want to know if we’re a good band, the answer is yeah, we got a good mark,” says Starwood. Some of the songs on the album began with a group jam, like “Only Girl,” the soaring anthem that opens“We could tell that was going to be the first song on the album as soon as we wrote it,” Cherry adds.

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“When it feels right, you can tell, because we just want to play the song again and again and again. ” Others emerged more fully-formed, like “Still Angry,” which came from a voice note that Leppänen sent the band.

“I played it to my mom,” Ward says. “I was like, ‘Listen to this shit. It’s a fucking amazing pop song. Vera’s done it again.

'” “Nosedive” came into focus near the end of the sessions. “We needed a couple more songs for our album, and we took names out of a hat and split into two groups,” Starwood recalls. In one room, the three lead singers — Leppänen, Ward, and Avery — wrote a vocal part by reworking an acoustic demo that Avery had brought in.

In another, the three remaining members put together an instrumental arrangement that’s slower and softer than most Chainsaw songs, and entirely enchanting.

“We spent the rest of the evening just jamming it,” says Starwood, who remembers holding down a synth note with one foot while her hands were busy on violin. “It came together in such a satisfying way. ”Last winter, as they were putting the finishing touches on the album, several of the bandmates met in the studio to record backing vocals for the song.

A few days later, after speaking with some students back at the BRIT School, Cherry heard the new mix with those group vocals for the first time.

“It was so full-circle,” the drummer recalls. “It was so sweet. Tears in my eyes. ” “Nosedive” remains a highlight at their live shows, and they generally save it for the last spot in the set list.

“Billy Ward’s dad got him for Christmas a bubble gun in the shape of a pink chainsaw, and Vera always wields it in that song,” Starwood says. At a recent hometown gig at London’s Electric Ballroom, they took that peak even higher by detonating a confetti cannon during “Nosedive. ” “It was a big bang,” Starwood says.

“It was really loud. ” That does raise a potential problem for their shows next year, which include another run of bigger U.S. clubs in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Austin, and Washington, D.C. in February.

“I don’t know how you top bubbles coming out of a pink chainsaw and confetti,” Starwood continues. “We can’t do the same thing twice. Dancers, maybe? ”The ‘You Can See Everything’ Interview You’ve Been Waiting ForAmerican Novelist and Four Others to Stand Trial Over Sale of Gold Looted from Shipwreck