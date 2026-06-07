The Irregular at Magic High School Part 2 Announced

The anime adaptation of The Irregular at Magic High School has announced Part 2 of the series. The new phase of the saga will be based on the final volumes of the light novel series. A release window or date has yet to be confirmed.

The anime adaptation for Tsutomu Sato 's The Irregular at Magic High School has announced it's kicking off Part 2 of the series 12 years after it all first began.

The TV anime series first made its debut back in 2014, and made quite a few waves across its 24 episode run. But it took several years for the franchise to return for a second season.

Then it kept that train going with much more. The second season did so well upon its debut that a second season made its premiere six years later, and the franchise has since gone on with a full third season. The series has now confirmed that Part 2 of the anime is now in the works, and has dropped the first look at the next phase of the saga below.

The next major continuation of the anime has been announced, but a release window or date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. The original light novel series run ended back in 2020, so it's likely that this second phase of the anime will bring the anime adaptation to an end when it's all said and done.

But the route it's going to take to get there is likely going to be filled with all kinds of surprises given how this first part worked out. The original series is 32 volumes in total, and the first part adapts the first 16 volumes across three seasons of the TV anime and multiple feature films.

If this second part takes the same route, it could end up adapting the final volumes of the series across multiple seasons and feature film projects as well. The shape of the next anime project has yet to be confirmed either, so fans of the franchise need to stay on their toes for what could come next.

The Irregular at Magic High School Part 2 has yet to reveal any production staff who will be behind the next era of the series. It's likely that those already experienced with it all will continue to work on the anime, but it remains to be seen. There's no better time to catch up with it all, however, and you can find the first three seasons of the anime and Reminiscence Arc movie now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

The latest feature film release in the franchise hit theaters across Japan earlier this May, but international release plans have yet to be revealed as of this time. With Part 2 now in the works, it makes the worldwide release of this next movie all the more intriguing than ever





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