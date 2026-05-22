The Iron Claw Film Explores the Rise and Fall of the Von Erich Family

The Iron Claw film is a biographical drama that explores the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a well-known professional wrestling family in the 1980s. The film is based on the true story of the family and features a talented cast, including Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, and Harris Dickinson.

The Iron Claw film explores the rise and fall of a well-known professional wrestling family in the 1980s. The film is based on the true story of the Von Erich family during the 1980s.

The family's patriarch, Fritz, a retired professional wrestler, is extremely demanding and harsh with his four sons, pressuring them to pursue fame in the sport. Brothers Kevin, David, Kerry, and Mike undergo intense training, despite the curse they believe haunts their family. Director Sean Durkin wrote, co-produced, and directed the film, expressing a long-standing desire to make the film as he had been a fan of the Von Erich family as a child.

Durkin recalled that he was saddened by the tragedy surrounding the family and that it haunted him for years. He added that the Iron Claw is more of a human story rather than a sports film. The film's cast features Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, Zac Efron as Kevin, Harris Dickinson as David, Stanley Simons as Mike, Holt McCallany as Fritz, Lily James as Pam, and Maura Tierney as Doris, among others.

A24 handled Iron Claw's distribution in the United States and released it on December 22, 2023. Following its release, the film received unanimous praise from critics and audiences across nearly all aspects. On, almost 120K users have rated it an average score of 7.5.

Meanwhile, the film ended its theatrical run with a global haul o





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The Iron Claw Von Erich Family Professional Wrestling Biographical Drama Sean Durkin A24

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