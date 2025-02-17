The iPhone SE 4: A Fresh Start for a Beloved Line

Apple's most affordable new iPhone is set to launch on February 14th, featuring a design similar to the iPhone 14 and the performance of the iPhone 16. Rumors suggest a new name, possibly the iPhone 16E, to distance it from the previous generation. The article analyzes the potential impact of this new model, exploring its features, pricing, and the possibility of the iPhone 14 line being discontinued.

Tim Cook hinted at the arrival of the 'newest member of the family' last week on X, seemingly confirming what leaks have been suggesting. The iPhone SE 4, Apple 's most affordable new iPhone, is set to be unveiled on February 14th, a date expected to generate considerable interest in the coming months. While Cook didn't explicitly name the product launching this week, the iPhone SE 4 appears to be the only Apple product that aligns with a mid-February release.

iPhone sales experienced a decline during the December quarter. Although Apple reported record revenue for the period, the drop in iPhone sales was a cause for concern, particularly as the iPhone struggled in China, one of Apple's most crucial markets. A $500 iPhone SE 4, resembling the iPhone 14 in design and boasting the capabilities of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, presents a compelling proposition for many potential buyers. Launching this device as soon as possible seems like a strategic move. Speaking of names, there's a possibility that the upcoming iPhone won't be called the iPhone SE 4. Technically, Apple would refer to it as the iPhone SE (4th generation) if it retained that naming convention. However, it's anticipated that Apple will opt for a new marketing term for this distinct type of iPhone, rather than relying on a product name that might inadvertently harm sales.A few weeks ago, rumors suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would be known as the iPhone 16E. At the time, it was argued that this name suited a phone that would essentially be one of the best iPhones currently available. The iPhone SE 4 will offer superior performance compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, models that Apple continues to sell. This device will be equipped with iPhone 16-level hardware, enabling it to run Apple Intelligence features. This translates to an A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. Apple has made compromises to keep the price around $500. The display features a notch instead of a Dynamic Island at the top, and the rear camera has a single lens. Additionally, Apple will introduce its own 5G modem with the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to contribute to cost savings. All these factors make the iPhone SE 4 a more compelling device than previous-generation iPhone SE models. Those devices consistently featured high-end hardware on par with the same-year flagship models. For example, the iPhone SE 3 matched the power of the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. Some of the previous iPhone SE models also enjoyed considerable sales success. However, the iPhone SE name has become synonymous with a phone featuring large bezels and a Touch ID button. This name could potentially hinder the iPhone SE 4's sales. Mark Gurman, who previously indicated the imminent arrival of the iPhone SE 4, mentioned the potential name change in his latest Power On newsletter. However, he didn't confirm the previously leaked iPhone 16E moniker. The Bloomberg reporter stated that Cook's teaser, the 'newest member of the family,' might suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will receive a new name, allowing Apple to market it as a fresh addition to its product line. 'Given how drastic the overhaul is to the iPhone SE, a new name makes complete sense,' Gurman concluded. This perspective has been shared since the iPhone 16E rumor surfaced. The phone deserves a new name to distinguish itself from the iPhones SE of the past. There's also a possibility that Apple will discontinue the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus on Wednesday. Once the $500 iPhone SE 4 launches, there's little incentive to purchase the $599 iPhone 14, which lacks support for Apple Intelligence. Moreover, the iPhone 14 models are no longer available in Europe due to their Lightning ports instead of USB-C. There seems to be no reason to manufacture the iPhone 14 now that the iPhone SE 4 is on the horizon, regardless of the latter's name. For now, it's all speculation, but we'll have our answers on Wednesday when Apple refreshes its iPhone lineup





