The iPhone 18 Event Won't Be What We’re Used to: Farewell to a Beloved Tradition

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 launch event will deviate from tradition. The base model will be released a year after the Pro models, potentially altering the standardized smartphone release cycle and impacting the excitement around future launches.

Apple 's iconic September events, which have long been a highly anticipated moment in the tech calendar, may be undergoing a significant change. Reports from German telecoms suggest that next year's iPhone 18 series will deviate from the traditional launch schedule. While the Air, Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra models are expected to be unveiled at the usual September event, the base model (and seemingly the Plus models) will be released a full year later, in the spring of 2027.

This shift marks a departure from Apple's longstanding practice of revealing all iPhone models at a single event, building anticipation and culminating in the unveiling of the flagship Pro and Pro Max devices. This gradual reveal has been a beloved tradition, culminating in a crescendo of excitement as the year's most powerful iPhones took their bow. The reasons behind Apple's decision remain unclear, with speculation ranging from potential sales optimization strategies to efforts to alleviate strain on the supply chain and ensure smoother production cycles. Despite the company's justifications, many, including yours truly, are feeling a pang of disappointment. While Apple's innovations and design choices often drive trends in the smartphone industry (for better or worse), the staggered release of its flagship models hints at a potential shift in the traditional launch cadence. This change could inadvertently influence competitors like Samsung and Google, potentially leading to a less unified and predictable smartphone release cycle. A consistent and unified event for all flagship phones provides a clear picture of technological advancements for the year and allows for meaningful comparisons across the board. This shift could lead to a fragmented launch experience, leaving consumers with unanswered questions and prolonged anticipation. Ultimately, while Apple has good reasons for this change, it marks the end of an era for many who treasured the grandeur and excitement of a single, comprehensive iPhone launch event





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple Iphone Launch Event Smartphone Design Release Schedule Industry Trends

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Pixel 10 launch event: New phones, foldables and watches at the Made by Google eventFind the latest technology news and expert tech product reviews. Learn about the latest gadgets and consumer tech products for entertainment, gaming, lifestyle and more.

Read more »

Disaster Preparedness Day open to all Bay Area residentsFree event Saturday at the San Mateo County fairgrounds, event center

Read more »

Dan Berkowitz’s 100x to Expand Mexican Event Offerings in Riviera Maya and Cabo San LucasDan Berkowitz's 100x will expand its Mexican concert event portfolio by taking on Playa Luna's book of business south of the border.

Read more »

Google Shows Off Pixel 10 Design Ahead Of August 20 Launch EventChris started blogging about tech by accident when he figured out his passion for consumer electronics, especially mobile devices, and telling stories could be intertwined.

Read more »

CrimeStoppers to host second Gun Buyback event of 2025CrimeStoppers 215stop Inc., formerly known as Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, is partnering with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery Police Department to host another gun buyback event.

Read more »

VIDEO: Monster truck tire pops off and flies into parking lot during Bremerton eventMultiple cars were damaged after a monster truck tire flew off a performing vehicle and bounded into a parking lot during an event in Bremerton Sunday.

Read more »