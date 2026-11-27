The iPad Mini and iPad Air Are $100 Off for Black Friday
As a shopping editor, I'm breaking down Amazon’s Black Friday iPad deals—including $100 off the iPad Mini and iPad Air.
"Hearst Magazines and AOL may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links. " As a shopping editor who tracks prices on Apple products all year, I have high standards.
Truth be told, Apple tech deals have had some highs and lows this year: Some items reached their lowest pricesduring major sale moments like Prime Day, while others have been less than impressive. Now that Amazon’sHonestly, I was expecting better iPad discounts than we’re seeing right now. While there are several models on sale today, none have hit record-low prices.
Ahead, you’ll find an updated guide to all the iPad deals currently available: So far, the best Black Friday iPad deal up for grabs is $100 off the iPad Mini. This small but mighty tablet is powered by the speedy A17 chip, with a 12MP camera that can capture 4K videos.
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