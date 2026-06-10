The Invisible Border: How Migrants Use the Dublin-Belfast Bus Route to Enter the UK Undetected

An investigation reveals how the lack of border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland has allowed thousands of asylum seekers to enter the UK via bus, exploiting the Common Travel Area loophole. A bus driver recounts witnessing cash payments for tickets, and recent protests in Belfast highlight the growing tensions.

For more than five years, Carl has been driving his 60-seater coach from Dublin to Belfast. It is a two-hour journey straight up the M1 and across the border, and Carl knows his customers.

At least, he thought he did. One morning last summer, Carl saw something that made him realise his job had changed completely. As he loaded suitcases into the undercarriage, he spotted a man standing beside his bus holding a wad of cash in his right hand.

Dressed in jeans and a dark puffer jacket, the man, who did not appear to be local, was constantly looking over his shoulder, almost as though he knew what he was doing would attract unwanted attention. At first I was unsure what he was doing, Carl, not his real name, confessed to the Daily Mail outside Dublins central bus station when we spoke to him earlier this year.

But then I saw he was handing 20 euro bills to a line of men, none of whom spoke English, and who were each using the money to buy a ticket and climb aboard my coach. It was only when he saw this happening a second time that Carl realised he was not only driving commuters and tourists over the border into the UK, but dozens of asylum seekers.

Hundreds if not thousands of migrants are now believed to have made the journey from the Republic to Northern Ireland by bus in recent years. And we now know that one of them could be the Sudanese man who has now been charged with attempted murder over the alleged knife attack on a man in his 40s in Belfast on Monday night.

The suspect, named in court as Hadi Alodid, is believed to have travelled from the African country to Paris and then to Dublin, before crossing the Northern Irish border by bus. He passed through at least two safe countries, France and Ireland, before claiming asylum once on UK soil, and he arrived in Europe two months before Sudans civil war began in April 2023. This individual was given leave to remain by the Home Office in September 2023.

Fred Kelly gets off the coach in Belfast, having completed his journey from Dublin with no checks. Belfast has seen widespread protests this week following the knife attack on a man in the north of the city on Monday. I voted for Brexit, Carl told us when we met him earlier this year, and Ive always said Im British, not Irish.

But in Northern Ireland, we didnt get Brexit: we have an open border with Europe for the flow of undocumented people. Its as simple as that. For the first time in my life, weve got Nationalists and Loyalists uniting in the face of a common enemy. In words that now seem prescient, he added: I tell you, boy, theres trouble brewing.

Known as the Common Travel Area, or CTA, the border agreement between Ireland and the UK allows British and Irish citizens to move freely, with limited checks, between the two countries. Although the same privileges are not extended to foreign nationals, the absence of a physical border has allowed asylum seekers to cross into the UK with ease.

But what is all the more astonishing is that, as the Daily Mail has discovered, many of the male migrants who crossed from Dublin to Belfast earlier this year were typically not recent arrivals to Ireland, but had rather come to the UK through various means months if not years earlier. They had then fled to the Republic of Ireland after the Tories announced the Rwanda deportation scheme, only to then head back to the UK after Labour scrapped the policy upon winning the general election in July 2024.

In short, an invisible border, once a major sticking point in Brexit negotiations, has become a free pass into the UK. In February this year, the Daily Mail boarded one of the more than 50 coaches that leave Dublin for Belfast every day, taking the 100-mile journey north, for just 20 euros.

Clambering up the steps, a young Croatian couple produced their passports for the drivers approval, only for him to wave them away with a nonchalant: You dont need those! We assumed that, as we are from Europe and we are entering the UK now, we would show our passports, the couple, in their thirties, told me. But the driver just said no. Eighty minutes later, we passed without fanfare or any checks into Northern Ireland.

Half an hour after that, we arrived in Belfast where passengers disembarked without checks or customs, and dispersed into the city. I wouldnt know who was carrying a passport and who wasnt, confessed the driver, who again did not wish to be named for fear of professional repercussions. The bottom line is, youre supposed to be British or Irish but we have no border and so you can imagine what might happen.

In the past year, my bus has been stopped once by the PSNI, and that was in the middle of the night when no one was on board anyway. Reports of buses being stopped for immigration checks are exceedingly rare, with drivers reporting anything from zero to four times in the past year.

The situation highlights the loophole in the UKs border control, where the absence of physical infrastructure and minimal checks on bus services from Ireland to Northern Ireland have created an easy entry point for migrants seeking asylum. This has become a political flashpoint, with some arguing that the CTA needs to be reformed to prevent abuse, while others warn against erecting new barriers that could undermine the delicate peace process.

The ongoing protests in Belfast, fueled by fears over immigration and crime, show that the issue is far from resolved. Carl, the bus driver, now drives with a constant sense of unease, knowing that his coach may be carrying people who have no legal right to be in the UK, yet he is powerless to stop them. The bus companies, for their part, maintain that it is not their responsibility to enforce immigration laws, as they are merely transport providers.

However, the lack of any meaningful deterrent means that thousands have used this route, and the recent high-profile case of a Sudanese migrant allegedly committing a serious crime after entering via this method has only intensified the debate. As one driver put it, without border checks, we are essentially opening the door to anyone who can afford a ticket





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