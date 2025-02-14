The Intersex Impact of Transphobic Legislation

Recent laws and regulations restricting medical care and athletic participation for transgender people in the U.S. are unintentionally harming a larger group: intersex individuals. The text explores the conflation of 'sex' and 'gender' in these legislative discussions, highlighting how this framing can obscure the experiences of those whose biological sex characteristics don't fit neatly into male or female categories. It delves into the stories of individuals like David Reimer, whose experiences illustrate the complex relationship between biology and gender identity. The text further examines the societal pressures surrounding gender expression, from cosmetic surgeries to body hair removal, and the historical marginalization of intersex people.

Recent U.S. laws and regulations restricting medical care and athletic participation for transgender people actually affect more intersex people. Why is this not being discussed? Using 'sex' when you mean 'gender' can mislead people into thinking you're discussing a biological phenomenon. A high-profile recent article is an example of this problem. David Reimer killed himself 19 years ago today. He was raised as a girl, after a botched circumcision.

His story shows that upbringing is insufficient to impose gender identity. Many say we are either female or male. Others suggest a spectrum of sex and gender. But multiple, independent sliding scales describe us better. Both human and animal biological sex characteristics refuse to be forced into two categories, male and female. But what about brains? Some nonhuman animals are intersex, while others are both sexes at once or change their sex as needed. It is often said that, biologically, each of us is either male or female. But biologists know this view is incorrect. The desire to make our bodies look more masculine or feminine has led to an increase in cosmetic surgeries of the genitals and breasts. Bodybuilding competitions show how the goal of extreme muscularity is associated with hypermasculinity. This may be unhealthy both physically and psychologically. Almost all adults grow body hair due to androgens. But for centuries, women have removed body hair in the name of femininity, often at great cost. Many people have intersex anatomy—not simply female or male. But how does this happen and why have intersex people been hidden and subjected to harmful surgeries? Brain-machine interfaces bypass spinal cord injuries so patients can use their thoughts to directly control their muscles or a prosthetic hand. The best point guards can pass to a teammate they can't see. Bats can track both other bats and insects, using specialized brain circuits. We know from Edward Snowden that the NSA does extensive covert electronic surveillance. So do some fish. We are currently awash in polling, voting, and caucusing. Brains, like countries, need to make decisions. Nerve cells choose behaviors through processes akin to elections. There’s been a fundamental shift in how we define adulthood—and at what pace it occurs. PT’s authors consider how a once iron-clad construct is now up for grabs—and what it means for young people’s mental health today





