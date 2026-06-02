The Interplay of FOMO and Parasocial Relationships in Fan Culture

A new study explores how the fear of missing out (FOMO) fuels parasocial relationships with celebrities, leading to increased social media use and potential negative consequences for well-being.

FOMO , or the fear of missing out, is a pervasive anxiety that others might be having rewarding experiences from which a person is absent. When combined with parasocial relationships -one-sided emotional bonds fans form with celebrities, bands, or sports teams-this anxiety can intensify.

Fans may find themselves at heightened risk for FOMO this summer as Marvel Studios heads to Comic-Con, Major League Baseball begins its trek to the World Series, and performers from Ariana Grande to K-pop supergroup BTS hit the road for concert tours. By definition, fans are passionate about someone or something; it makes sense that those emotional attachments would be compelling.

A recent study published in the journal Psychology of Popular Media found that both parasocial relationships and the accompanying FOMO can inspire fan behavior that may be highly enjoyable but can sometimes have negative consequences (Maxwell, Tefertiller, and Neese, 2026). Fans develop parasocial relationships with their favorite celebrities, bands, and sports teams. While these relationships are one-sided-the celebrity normally does not know the fan exists-they nevertheless produce strong emotional attachments.

Teams and celebrities cultivate these relationships to ensure that fans purchase tickets to events and buy as much merchandise as they can afford, or maybe more. These attachments are proximity-based; they elicit a desire for as much closeness as possible, whether that means attending a concert or football game in person or interacting with the celebrity and other fans online.

Parasocial relationships, while initially viewed as pathological, can have positive effects-fans find enjoyment as well as inspiration to participate in social activities. However, when FOMO enters the picture, the dynamic can shift. FOMO is a personality trait that affects how a person generally reacts to all sorts of events, with a pervasive apprehension that others might be having rewarding experiences that the individual is missing (Przybylski and colleagues, 2013).

FOMO isn't new-long before smartphones and the internet, anyone not invited to a party that everyone else was attending felt that same pain. In the past, however, that feeling was time-limited. With social media, the possibility of missing out on something happening somewhere is constant. Every time someone logs off, the flow of information continues without them.

To combat FOMO, fans may engage in excessive or compulsive social media use. In the short term, that reduces the anxiety, but over time, it can create an obsessive need to stay online (Brailovskaia and Margraf, 2024), which negatively affects mental health and well-being. Parasocial relationships and FOMO are both expressions of the psychological need for attachment, relatedness, and connection, as explained by self-determination theory (Baumeister and Leary, 1995).

We all have a powerful need to belong, since our ancestors did not survive if they were unaccepted by the group. They also needed to be aware of what was going on with the rest of the group to survive-where food was available, or where a threat existed. The feeling of being left out can feel like a matter of life and death; it's not surprising that FOMO produces strong emotions.

If this feeling is pervasive, it can result in lower life satisfaction. The connection between parasocial relationships and FOMO goes both ways. Since parasocial relationships are attachment relationships, fans desire as much proximity to their idols as possible. In a recent study, parasocial relationships predicted state FOMO-fans with a stronger emotional attachment to Taylor Swift reported a greater fear of missing out on seeing the Eras Tour film.

Trait FOMO, on the other hand, predicted developing parasocial relationships in the first place-when everyone is talking about Taylor Swift, an individual with FOMO won't want to miss out (Maxwell, Tefertiller, and Neese, 2026). Research with sports fans has similarly found that fans who are strongly identified with their favorite team have a strong need to share that passion with other fans and to interact on social media, in part due to FOMO.

Parasocial relationships and FOMO were, in turn, related to fan behavior, predicting whether Swift fans would attend a concert or see the Eras Tour movie. Fans who experience FOMO show higher social media use as they attempt to stay informed and connected, a finding across studies in gaming, music, television, and sports. With social media available throughout the day and night, the temptation to check what others are doing to stay up to date is constant.

Unfortunately, the speed at which social media sites are updated makes that an impossible goal, so the anxiety about missing out often remains. Excessive time on social media also interferes with face-to-face relationships. A study of K-pop fans found that FOMO contributes to phubbing, the act of ignoring others in a social setting in favor of focusing on social media





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FOMO Parasocial Relationships Fan Behavior Social Media Well-Being

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

T-Mobile Tops Customer Satisfaction in Telecom Study, Outperforming Verizon and AT&TJD Power's 2026 Telecom Digital Experience Study, based on 12,082 customer evaluations, finds T-Mobile leading in overall satisfaction among internet service providers, bolstered by its 5G network and versatile plans, though competitors like Mint Mobile also score highly.

Read more »

Avengers: Doomsday Starring Ensemble of Marvel Comics and MCU FilmsA motion picture directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, focusing on Doctor Doom's presence in the Marvel Universe. Release focused on diverse MCU and Marvel Comics characters and their interplay. The film will feature Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, more.

Read more »

Trader Debunks 'Saylor Sell Panic', Sets Hard Bitcoin Support FloorCryptocurrency analyst DonAlt, known for accurately predicting a 700% XRP rally, addresses market fears about a potential sell-off linked to MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor. He asserts there is no 'Saylor sell panic' and establishes a firm support level for Bitcoin at $60,000, while noting resistance near $82,300. The trader cautions against overly bullish expectations for immediate parabolic growth and suggests a healthy dose of skepticism toward crowd sentiment. He indicates Bitcoin could see a correction to $60,000 driven by reverse FOMO rather than fundamental weakness.

Read more »

McLaren CEO Zak Brown Still Gets FOMO About Racing CarsZak Brown spent a decade racing before joining the business side of Formula One. He talks to WIRED about rebuilding a legendary brand, obsessive fans, and the pull of the driver’s seat.

Read more »