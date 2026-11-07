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The Internet's Best Comebacks and Roasts

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The Internet's Best Comebacks and Roasts
Internet Humor · Online Roasts · Comebacks
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A collection of hilarious and savage online interactions, including a teacher's brutal grade review, a witty Yelp response, and a sharp exchange between strangers, showcasing the best retorts to rude comments.

I'm an Assignment Editor at BuzzFeed, which means I primarily spend my days ideating, editing, and mentoring our wonderful team of freelancers. When you're the recipient of a rude or dumb comment, it's only natural to feel that urge to fire back with a comeback.

It doesn't matter if the message came from a parent, friend, or stranger on the internet — just about anyone can piss you off if they know how.retorts at the drop of a hat.

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And luckily, they decided to share the interaction for our collective amusement...although I do feel guilty for laughing at many of these:I find it ironic to tell someone to"mind their own damn business" in response to something you posted on the internet, but I digress: This teacher, who decided to give their student the most evil roast of all time by way of this terrifying A- grade: This reviewer, who proved that you should always take those one-stars with a grain of salt : This argument between a woman whose profile said she was bored, and a man who gave her a piece of his mind:

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